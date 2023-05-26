Trial for accused killer Keith Moses pushed back after suspect gets new attorney

Keith Moses appeared in front of a judge for the first time on Friday.

Moses is accused of killing a 9-year-old girl, a woman and an Orlando TV reporter could face the death penalty.

Channel 9 was in the courtroom on Friday and witnessed a very different reaction from Moses as opposed to when he was arrested.

When deputies first took Moses into custody, the 19-year-old has a smirk on his face. On Friday, Moses kept his head down the entire time he was in the courtroom, and at some points, he was visibly shaking.

Moses submitted a written plea of not guilty back in March.

The state attorney’s office said it would seek the death penalty against Moses, who is accused of shooting five people in Pine Hills in February; three of them, including a 9-year-old girl and News 13 reporter, died.

Moses was first assigned a public defender up until just yesterday when he retained a private attorney.

That attorney told the judge he needed more time with the case and that his client is not communicating with him.

Moses’ trial date has been pushed back to July 24.

