Trial for Addison clerk accused of stealing $1.1 million has been delayed. Here's why

The trial of Ursala Stone, the former Addison Village Clerk charged with stealing more than $1.1 million from the village, has been delayed.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker said the trial will begin sometime in late March at the earliest as Steuben County Court Judge Chauncey J. Watches granted a continuance for defense attorney John Stevens, of Ithaca, to prepare for the case.

“(Stevens) wanted some additional time to review the discovery that we gave them, which is aluminous,” Baker said. “It’s terabytes of data that have been turned over. Thousands upon thousands of pages.”

Baker said the discovery is a decade and a half of Addison Village records.

“So, (Stevens) asked for more time,” Baker said. “Watches adjourned his time to follow motions by a couple of months until late March."

Possible plea, with a lengthy prison sentence, offered

Baker said he offered Stone a possible guilty plea during a conference meeting in December with a lengthy prison sentence.

“We discussed a possible plea offer, with a prolonged state prison sentence, so we put that idea out there, but she did not take that offer,” Baker said. “This is a huge case that it going to take some time.”

Stone, 56, was arrested in early November 2023, and seen in front of a Steuben County judge. She entered a not guilty plea and was taken to the Steuben County jail on $20,000 cash bail, according to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard. She posted bail.

None of the money Stone allegedly stole has been recovered, Baker said. If Stone is found guilty, the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office will seek restitution to get the funds back.

About Addison clerk case

Stone allegedly used her position to take village money by filing false documents to complete the thefts and prevent their discovery, Baker said. The complicated schemes were discovered in 2022 by the New York State Comptroller's Office.

Stone was charged with 192 counts, the most severe being first-degree grand larceny, a class B felony, for stealing more than $1.1 million. Other charges include money laundering, public corruption and falsifying business records during an audit.

Comptroller's Office officials said the scheme added fiscal stress to the village, with taxes rising every year during the duration of the alleged theft.

Investigators discovered that checks payable to the village were not deposited into the village’s accounts, officials said. Stone allegedly converted the checks to certified bank checks and cashed them, according to investigators.

Additionally, investigators allege Stone gave herself unauthorized pay raises, took time off without deducting it from her leave credits and wrote herself checks for unauthorized health insurance buyouts from village funds.

