Turkish court rules to keep philanthropist Kavala in prison

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, Ayse Bugra, center, an emeritus professor at the Bogazici University and wife of imprisoned Turkish philanthropist and human rights defender Osman Kavala, talks to media outside a court in Istanbul, Turkey. The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday, the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention, without his participation. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)
ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
·3 min read
In this article:
ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court ruled Monday to keep prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala in prison, despite his more than four years in pre-trial detention.

The hearing took place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so.

Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul, did not participate in the hearing in line with an October statement that he would no longer attend trials via video conference because he didn't have fatih the court would deliver a fair trial.

Kavala, 64, is accused of financing nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, attempting to overthrow the government by helping orchestrate a coup attempt three years later and espionage. He denies the charges, which carry a life sentence without parole.

He was acquitted in February 2020 of charges in connection with the 2013 Gezi Park protests. As supporters awaited his release, Kavala was rearrested on new charges. The acquittal was later overturned and linked to charges relating to the 2016 coup attempt, which the Turkish government blames on the network of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who denies any ties to the coup.

That trial is now part of a merged case involving 51 other defendants, including fans of the Besiktas soccer club who were acquitted six years ago of charges related to the Gezi protests before that decision also was overturned. Kavala is the only jailed defendant.

Kavala's lawyer, Koksal Bayraktar, had demanded his release.

“His continued imprisonment for 1,539 days is the continuation of lawlessness identified by the European Court of Human Rights," Bayraktar said. "End this lawlessness today so our client gets his freedom.”

Taksim Solidarity, a group defending the small Gezi Park in central Istanbul, said before the third hearing that the peaceful 2013 protests, which were based on constitutional rights allowing citizens to demand democracy, couldn't be tarnished through the judiciary.

In October, Kavala's case also caused a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western countries, including the United States, France and Germany, after they called for his release on the fourth anniversary of his imprisonment.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly disdains Kavala, accusing him of being the “Turkish leg” of billionaire U.S. philanthropist George Soros, whom Erdogan alleges has been behind insurrections in many countries. He threatened to expel Western envoys for meddling in Turkey's internal affairs.

The European Court of Human Rights’ 2019 decision said Kavala's imprisonment aimed to silence him and other human rights defenders and wasn't supported by evidence of an offense.

The Council of Europe, a 47-member bloc that upholds human rights, notified Turkey in December that it intended to refer the case to the court to determine whether Turkey refused to abide by final judgments, which are binding. It called on Turkey to release Kavala immediately and conclude the criminal procedures without delay. It asked Turkey to submit its views by Jan. 19 before a Feb. 2 session of the council.

Kavala is the founder of a nonprofit organization, Anadolu Kultur, which focuses on cultural and artistic projects promoting peace and dialogue.

The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

