Trial of alleged Idaho college murderer delayed indefinitely

The trial of Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four Idaho college students last year, has been delayed indefinitely after he waived his right to a speedy trial Wednesday.

Kohberger’s trial was originally scheduled for Oct. 2 and was set to move forward after Latah County Magistrate Judge John Judge denied his legal team’s request for a stay Friday.

However, Kohberger waived his right Wednesday to a speedy trial, allowing the court to schedule his trial more than six months out from his arraignment.

Kohberger’s lawyer, Anne Taylor, reportedly told the court that his legal team was not prepared to present their case by the original October trial date, according to CNN.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Kohberger, who is accused of killing University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a rental house near the campus last November.

Kohberger, who was a graduate student studying criminology at nearby Washington State University, was connected to the murders through a white sedan that was seen repeatedly driving past the house on the night of the killings. Police later matched his DNA to traces on a knife sheath found inside the house.

Kohberger has pleaded not guilty to the killings, claiming he was out on a long drive alone at the time of the murders last November.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.