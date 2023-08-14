Trial of alleged Lima bank robber is postponed

Aug. 14—LIMA — Tuesday's jury trial in Allen County Common Pleas Court for Brandon Allen, charged with robbing The Union Bank on Bellefontaine Avenue in Lima in March of 2022, has been continued to a future date after it was learned a key witness in that case cannot be found.

A status conference has been hastily scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Jeffrey Reed.

Allen, 38, was indicted more than a year ago on a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery for allegedly entering the bank and demanding money from a teller. The charge includes a three-year gun specification for the alleged use of a firearm and labels Allen as a repeat violent offender.

Officers from the Lima Police Department responded on March 8, 2022, to a report of a robbery at the Bellefontaine Avenue bank. Officers learned a man wearing a surgical mask entered the bank, said he had a gun and demanded all the money from the drawer and safe. He left with an unknown amount of money.

During their investigation officers executed a search warrant a few blocks away at 953 Bellefontaine Avenue in their search for Allen. The suspect was arrested in the area of Jameson and State streets after leading police officers on a foot chase.