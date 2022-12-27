Trial for alleged poisoning is postponed until March

Dec. 27—A Cochranton-area woman accused of fatally poisoning her adopted handicapped son won't go on trial in Crawford County until at least March 2023.

The homicide trial of Mary Diehl, 63, had been scheduled for the upcoming January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

However, at a status conference hearing Thursday, Judge Mark Stevens granted a motion by Eric Hackwelder, Diehl's defense attorney, to postpone the trial until at least March.

Diehl is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with homicide for the death of Najir William Diehl, 11, in September 2021.

Police allege Diehl had the child drink windshield washer fluid.

Police initially were called to the Diehl home in East Fairfield Township at 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 6, 2021 — the Labor Day holiday — after Najir was found deceased in his bed by Diehl, state police said.

The Diehl home, located on Mallard Road, is about 5 miles north of Cochranton.

The criminal complaint filed by state police alleges Diehl "on or about September 5, 2021, with malice, premeditation and the specific intent to kill, did have the care dependent victim ingest poison for the purposes of causing his death."

Najir wasn't ambulatory on his own, according to authorities.

The complaint alleges the poisoning took place between 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 10:11 a.m. Sept. 6.

Initially, Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell ruled the death asphyxiation due to seizure disorder as the child had a history of seizures.

Though no autopsy was performed, the Crawford County Coroner's Office did have toxicology testing done following the death.

Toxicology samples tissue, blood and other body fluids to identify potential toxins in the body, including prescription medication and other drugs and substances.

Toxicology results received by the coroner's office from NMS Labs, a forensic testing laboratory, in late October 2021 found methanol poisoning in the child's blood samples.

Diehl was charged with homicide on Nov. 8, 2021, following an interview she had that day with state police at the Meadville barracks.

Diehl remains held at the Crawford County jail in Saegertown without bond awaiting trial.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.