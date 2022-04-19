Trial for Anthony man accused of sexual assault begins after a mistrial last year

This article contains descriptions of sexual assault and sexual violence against children. If you or someone you know experienced sexual violence, you can call La Piñon's 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 or go to www.lapinon.org/contact

LAS CRUCES - An Anthony man accused of sexually assaulting a child family member began a second trial this week after a declared mistrial ended his first trial last December.

Guillermo Hernandez-Lara, 50, was indicted on two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor in August 2016. The charges stem from an alleged incident in June 2016.

The case began over five years ago when investigators with the New Mexico State Police and Anthony Police Department followed up on an accusation against Hernandez-Lara.

In an affidavit, investigators said that Hernandez-Lara raped and molested a 12-year-old female family member in June 2016. Police said that the assault occurred while Hernandez-Lara and the girl were traveling west from El Paso into Anthony, New Mexico.

Hernandez-Lara was initially held on a $50,000 secured bond and given conditions of release to not contact the family member who accused him of rape. He pleaded not guilty to the charges shortly after he was indicted in 2016.

Five years later, the case was ready for trial. After three days of testimony, the jury returned to the judge to say they were hopelessly deadlocked.

Court records show that the jury raised questions about who was leading the investigations into the sexual assault. This was a point that Hernandez-Lara's defense attorney, Jeff Lahann, honed in on.

Lahann said in his closing arguments that police conducted a sloppy investigation and, without any DNA evidence, the jury should not convict Hernandez-Lara.

"Those people failed her," Lahann said, referring to the girl who accused Hernandez-Lara of rape. "They failed the investigation. They failed everything about justice."

He told the jury that, from start to finish, the police investigating the incident failed to act properly.

On Monday, Hernandez-Lara was back in court for another three-day trial.

No more than 8 percent of sexual assault claims are fabricated, according to research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Most fabricated reports of sexual assaults are made by adults, not children, involved in custody disputes, according to the same research. According to statistics collected by the U.S. Department of Justice, children experience sexual abuse at a much higher rate than adults.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Second trial for Anthony man accused of sexual assault begins