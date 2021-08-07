Trial approaches in 2019 Wolfe City shooting

Aug. 7—Trial is scheduled this week in connection with a 2019 shooting in Wolfe City.

Xzavier Jamarr Jones, 31, of Garland has pleaded not guilty to indictments filed in connection with the incident which reportedly resulted in injuries to multiple victims.

Jones was charged by the Hunt County grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault. Jury selection is set Monday morning in the 354th District Court. One of the indictments alleges aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and the second alleges aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Jones remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in iieu of a total of $300,000 bond.

The assault indictments allege that on June 16, 2019 Jones shot one person with a firearm and struck another individual — who was a member of Jones' family or with whom he had a dating relationship — in the head with a firearm.

Multiple people were reported wounded during the early morning shooting.

The next day the Wolfe City Police Department said four victims had been injured during the incident.

The Hunt County District Attorney's Office has applied for subpoenas for at least 14 witnesses to testify during the trial.

Jones entered guilty pleas in December 2018 to one indictment of burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The aggravated robbery indictments were in connection with an Aug. 8, 2018 incident in the 3000 block of Wellington Street. Two men were allegedly approached by Jones, who asked for their wallets.

When the men refused, Jones was said to have pulled a sawed-off rifle from his pants and ordered the victims to give him all of their money.

The victims complied, at which time Jones allegedly asked for their cell phones. The victims again refused and Jones was said to have left the scene.

Jones was also reported to have broken into a home in Greenville on the same day as the armed robberies.