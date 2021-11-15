Trial in Arabella Parker case set to begin today

Nov. 15—Nearly two years have passed since 3-year-old Arabella Parker died a month after she was beaten so badly a portion of her brain had to be removed in an attempt to save her life.

The homicide trial of Jahrid Burgess, charged in the beating death of his girlfriend's daughter, begins today in Northumberland County Court. Burgess, 20, of Trevorton, is accused of murder for beating Arabella so badly on Oct. 19, 2019, she ended up on life support and eventually died from her injuries.

Jury selection starts at 9:15 a.m. with 225 potential jurors called to the county. The trial, which President Judge Charles Saylor will preside over, is expected to last a week.

Samantha Delcamp, 25, Arabella's mother and Burgess' girlfriend, was charged by state troopers for allegedly knowing about the abuse but not stopping or reporting it. She is expected to testify during this week's trial. She is also charged with being an accomplice to the homicide, although no trial date is set for her case.

She has not made any deals with Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, the DA said. Matulewicz made it a point in open court during pre-trial hearings to inform the courts that his office has not promised Delcamp anything for her testimony.

Burgess spoke with The Daily Item twice since his arrest. He told the newspaper in July he was ready for trial and that he owned "his part" in the events that led up to the death of Arabella, but that he did not kill the child.

"There is no proof I beat that kid and is a kid getting thrown into a couch getting beat to death?" Burgess told The Daily Item in July. "I am 100-percent ready to go to trial, not 99 percent, but 100 percent."

Delcamp told The Daily Item days after Burgess was arrested in late 2019 that he would abuse her and her child, a message she delivered on national television.

Delcamp appeared on the Steve Wilkos Show while her daughter was fighting for her life at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville. Delcamp told The Daily Item that she received compensation in the form of gift cards for her appearance on the program.

Before the woman even had a chance to spend the money, Matulewicz, who is prosecuting the case, signed off on state police charges on Delcamp as an accomplice, she was arrested and sent to jail.

Plan to dispute testimony

Burgess said he plans to dispute the testimony of a Geisinger Medical Center doctor delivered during the April trial of his mother, Christy Willis. Willis will spend up to 17 years in state prison after being convicted of lying to authorities about her knowledge of what occurred the night Arabella suffered her injuries.

The child's injuries were not made known to medical staff during emergency transport to Geisinger, Dr. Paul Bellino testified in April. If doctors were told the truth about the abuse Arabella suffered prior to arriving at the hospital, her chance for survival would have been greater, he testified during the Willis trial.

"I can't believe him (Bellino)," Burgess said. "I have three different statements from another doctor and a coroner."

Burgess said he went to the hospital with Delcamp the night of the incident.

"Why didn't she (Delcamp) tell them what happened when she was there?" Burgess said. "I will take accountability for my part, but why won't she?"

Succumbs to injuriesArabella's aunt, Mandy Kegler, became Arabella's legal guardian after Judge Hugh Jones decided it was in the best interest of the child. Kegler faced an objection from Arabella's father, who was incarcerated for a DUI charge at the time of the alleged homicide.

Arabella spent nearly two weeks on a breathing machine and when Kegler took the advice of doctors to remove her from the machine, Arabella began to briefly breathe on her own. However, within 48 hours after being taken off life support — and 44 days in the hospital total — the child died. Within days, Matulewicz charged Burgess and Delcamp with homicide.

Kegler said she is ready for the trial and wants to see justice.

Both Burgess and Delcamp appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and the long-time judge said in open court, the alleged crime, if true, was one of the worst crimes he ever has seen in his more than 20 years on the bench.

Gembic denied bail for both Burgess and Delcamp and now, more than two years later, the trial is set to begin.