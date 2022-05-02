Trial to begin for accused student sex abuser former Roland-Grise band teacher

A second teacher accused of sexual misconduct with students will go to trial next week, years after he was arrested and fired from New Hanover County Schools.

Peter Frank is set to appear in court May 9, beginning his trial for multiple counts of indecent liberties with children and students.

Frank was one of three teachers arrested over a two-year period for allegedly committing sex crimes with his students, taken into custody in January 2020. Michael Kelly was taken into custody in February 2018 and later pleaded guilty to 59 charges for sex crimes, and Nicholas Oates was arrested in July 2018 but died before heading to trial.

The allegations against Frank and the others shook the School Board and several top county education officials left their jobs in the wake of the scandal, including then Superintendent Tim Markley and then Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources John Welmers.

The trial was originally set to begin in January, but it was postponed due to COVID-19. His trial will take place in Bladen County due to the publicity of the trial in New Hanover County, and will be tried by the North Carolina Attorney General’s office because of a conflict of interest with the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office.

A spokesperson from the Attorney General’s office confirmed the trial will begin May 9.

An appearance is also scheduled for May 2 for administrative purposes. No further details about the trial were provided at this time.

Frank, a former band teacher at Roland-Grise Middle School, was charged in January 2020 with 29 counts of sex crimes including first-degree sexual offense; statutory sex offense with a person who is 13, 14 or 15; sexual activity with a student; and indecent liberties with a student. His alleged victims were students at Roland-Grise between 1999 and 2019.

He was arrested after a 30-year-old former student filed a complaint with law enforcement, alleging Frank picked her up from the beach one day and drove her to his home, where he kissed her. Law enforcement later discovered several other alleged incidents, including Frank making inappropriate comments on social media about a student wearing a swimsuit, taking a student to his home to play video games and keeping a bottle a 13-year-old student had used to simulate oral sex.

Frank's school personnel file, obtained by police, revealed he had a history of inappropriate relationships with students and had been counseled for it several times by New Hanover County Schools.

Frank was suspended without pay after he was arrested and fired two weeks later. The allegations were closely followed by resignations from Markley and Welmers.

In a letter sent to Frank by then-school board Chairwoman Lisa Estep, Frank was notified there were photos found on his phone of clothed backsides of female students, and he admitted to investigators he is sexually attracted to middle school girls. Frank has at least six victims.

A class action lawsuit was filed against New Hanover County Schools in April 2020 over sexual abuse committed by teachers, naming Frank.

Other teachers were accused of sexual misconduct in recent years, including former Noble Middle School Assistant Principal David Bostian, who committed suicide after the allegations became public in April 2021, and former Hoggard volleyball coach Ron Strickland, also in April 2021.

