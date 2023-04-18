As trial was to begin, defendant pleads guilty to murder in shooting on Arlington street

A 23-year-old man on Monday pleaded guilty to murder in connection with a 2019 shooting death in Arlington.

Michael Callihan was sentenced in 396th District Court in Tarrant County to 30 years in prison by Judge George Gallagher.

Callihan entered the plea in the late morning on Monday. The jury for his trial was to be selected on Monday afternoon.

Callihan shot Forrest Davis, 24, in the 2200 block of San Ramon Drive on Oct. 31, 2019, Arlington police said.

Callihan’s mother reported her son has schizophrenia, was not taking his medication and mistakenly thought Davis was stalking and trying to kill Callihan’s family, according to November 2020 defense motion for a competency examination filed by Randy Bowers, the defendant’s attorney. A clinical psychologist interviewed Callihan and concluded he was competent to stand trial.

Davis, whose death with caused by a gunshot wound in his head, died at a hospital four days after he was shot. He was lying in the street when police arrived.

Police detained Callihan as he ran from the scene. A surveillance video camera recorded the shooting.