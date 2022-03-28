Trial to begin for man accused of killing and dismembering Nassau County teen in 1994

The trial for the man accused of killing and dismembering a Nassau County teenager, Fred Lester, in 1994 is set to begin Monday morning.

Murder suspect Ronnie Hyde was arrested in March 2017 and set to go on trial Monday, March 28th.

Lester’s dismembered body was found at a gas station in Lake City FL. Fred Lester, was a boy he knew of through a local church group.

Hyde faces charges of First-degree murder and 25 counts of possession of photographs/sexual performance by child - ten or more images.











