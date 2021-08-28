Trial to begin Monday in 2019 Washington County gang-related slaying

Aug. 28—The murder trial of Angel Ignacio Sardina-Padilla is slated to start next week in Washington County District Court.

Sardina-Padilla, 34, of Minneapolis, was indicted in March 2020 on a count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jose Natividad Genis Cuate in May 2019. Two weeks have been set aside for the trial, which starts Monday with jury selection, said Assistant Washington County Attorney Nicholas Hydukovich.

Authorities found the body of Cuate, 47, of Minneapolis, on June 2 face-down in water next to a drain culvert that runs under 176th Street North in May Township in northern Washington County.

A black leather belt was cinched tightly around his neck, and a blanket had been wrapped and duct-taped around the lower half of his body, according to the criminal complaint filed in Washington County District Court. Investigators later found a video of Cuate with a man matching Sardina-Padilla holding a belt around his neck sent out over Facebook Messenger.

A week later, an Uber driver spotted a woman lying in the middle of Arcola Trail North, also in May Township. The 39-year-old woman, who lives in St. Paul, had been shot twice in the chest. A large pool of blood surrounded her.

After almost a week in critical condition at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, the woman was able to tell authorities what happened. Her account of the events of June 9 included accusations of torture, drugging, kidnapping and attempted murder, according to authorities. Sardina-Padilla faces charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in that case.

A second man, Luis Alfredo Cortez Mendoza, 24, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in September to aiding an offender — accomplice after the fact — in connection with Cuate's death. He also pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder incident in connection with the other incident. He was sentenced to 13 years and 6 months in prison.

Both crimes were gang-related, prosecutors said.