Trial to begin this month in 2018 Waffle House shooting that killed four, put city on edge

It's been nearly four years since a gunman wielding an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle opened fire at a Waffle House in Antioch, killing four people.

Jury selection in the trial of the man accused in the shooting is set to begin on Jan. 25, with opening arguments to begin the following week.

It's been a long road to the courthouse.

At 3:23 a.m. on April 22, 2018, a gunman fatally shot Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; DeEbony Groves, 21; and Akilah DaSilva, 23 at the Waffle House.

Travis Reinking, 32, faces multiple murder charges. He was arrested April 23, 2018, a day after the shooting and after a 34-hour manhunt that captivated the entire city and beyond.

Police have said he sprayed the Antioch restaurant with bullets in 42 seconds of terror and ran from the scene naked.

He has remained in jail awaiting trial since his arrest.

Shirl Baker wears buttons on her label honoring her daughter DeEbony Groves and fellow Waffle House victim Akilah Dasilva after Travis Reinking pleaded not guilty to charges related to a mass shooting that killed four people and injured several others at a Waffle House during his arraignment hearing at Justice A. A. Birch Building Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.

Special report: 42 seconds of terror, a lifetime of sorrow

From 2021: Three years after Waffle House shooting, Tennessee families still wait on stricter gun laws

Prosecutors seek life without parole

Reinking was indicted on 17 counts in the case, including four counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

District Attorney General Glenn Funk will not seek the death penalty for Reinking, he announced in early 2020. Instead, prosecutors will push to put Reinking in prison for life without the possibility of parole, an enhanced penalty that will require jury approval.

"I cannot comment on a pending case," Funk told The Tennessean on Monday afternoon.

Reinking, then a lanky 29-year-old with acne-marked cheeks and copper-colored hair, had raised many red flags before the shooting.

He had multiple prior run-ins with authorities. His firearms had been seized and his mental health questioned.

'We're here to celebrate all their lives': Nashville remembers the victims of the Waffle House shooting

Waffle House shooting witness: 'My heart was beating, my limbs weren't working'

Story continues

Evaluations of his mental state after his arrest raised more flags and delayed court proceedings.

A Nashville judge committed Reinking for treatment in August 2018, saying he'd been found to suffer from untreated schizophrenia. Reinking was treated and deemed competent to face trial through that care in October 2018.

Although the criminal case has sat largely dormant since then, movement in the periphery late last year hinted at big moves ahead of the upcoming trial.

Civil cases ask for seals to be lifted

In October, Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn agreed to allow some access to the sealed case files.

Fishburn will hear the case against Reinking in Nashville.

Another shooting victim, Sharita Henderson, filed a lawsuit against Reinking and his father, Jeffrey Reinking, in 2019. The case was one of several filed against the Reinkings, sometimes including Waffle House, as well.

That case is ongoing in federal court, where U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw has issued new orders to move the case ahead, according to one of Henderson's attorneys, Philip N. Elbert.

Fishburn has kept the case locked down ahead of a possible jury trial, limiting what police, attorneys, investigators and the suspect himself can legally say outside of formal court proceedings.

Usually, trials and even routine hearings are listed on dockets open to the public, but even those have been obscured in this case, making transparent access to the court proceedings difficult.

Law enforcement personnel escort Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking into booking Monday, April 23, 2018, at Hill Detention Center in Nashville.

Elbert needs that information, or at least access to ask about it, to complete the work needed for the civil case, he told the court last year.

Reinking's defense attorney Paul Bruno expressed concerns over possible leaks if information released to the civil case becomes public.

Bruno did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

At the time, Fishburn hinted the trial would be set for early 2022.

Waffle House shooting: One came to Waffle House to eat. One came to kill, police say. How two worlds collided.

In late December, another case of Bruno's was moved due to a mid-January conflict with his schedule.

That case, of Tennessee state Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, accused of campaign finance violations, was moved to 2023 due to a scheduling conflict.

"Paul Bruno, counsel for Mr. Kelsey, is scheduled to begin a quadruple homicide case in Davidson County, Tennessee on January 25, 2021," federal court filings say.

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Trial in 2018 Nashville Waffle House shooting set to begin this month