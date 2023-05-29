Trial to begin in prison murder lawsuit

May 29—ASHLAND — A jury trial is set to begin this week concerning negligence from prison staff which may have resulted in an inmate's murder at Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

A preliminary complaint submitted to United States District Court in January 2017 alleges multiple prison officials failed to protect an inmate, categorized as high risk for abuse, by housing him with an inmate who was considered a "high risk abuser" — creating a dangerous situation.

According to court records, on June 30, 2016, Randy Bowman, a high risk abuser, led Danny "Oscar" Hensley into his cell where he strangled Hensley to death.

Bowman was previously serving a 45-year sentence after he was convicted of murder in 2008.

Hensley's estate alleges Bowman and Hensley should have never crossed paths because of Bowman's previous behavior and Hensley's classification as a probable victim.

The suit names Heather Bossio, a classification and treatment officer at the prison, as she was allegedly responsible for classifying inmates based on risk factors.

In addition to Bossio, multiple unnamed correctional officers are listed in the lawsuit for failing to perform their duty in protecting Hensley.

On behalf of Hensley's estate, the plaintiffs claim wrongful death and a violation of constitutionally protected rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

The plaintiffs are requesting monetary and punitive damages for "unlawful actions" and a trial by jury.

In an initial response to the complaint, the defense stated, "the Defendants deny each and every allegation that states they have deprived the Plaintiff of any constitutional right or infringed upon any state or federally protected rights."

The trial is set to convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Ashland.

