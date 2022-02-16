Trial begins in 1997 East Lubbock fatal shooting

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a 44-year-old Lubbock man accused in a deadly shooting 23 years ago in East Lubbock.

Pedro Erevia pleaded not guilty to a count of murder in the 364th District Court.

He is one of two people accused in the Sept. 9, 1997 fatal shooting of Steven Johnson in the driveway of a home in the 2700 block of of East Colgate Street. His co-defendant, Fabian Madrid, will be tried separately.

Johnson's girlfriend, Eurasha Thurman, told jurors she and Johnson were sitting on the trunk of his car in the driveway of the home when a fast moving vehicle passed them, made a U-turn and stopped in front of the house in the middle of the street. She said someone in the vehicle called Johnson over.

Thurman said she took their infant son into the house as Johnson approached the vehicle, leaning into the passenger side of the vehicle. Moments later, she said she heard Johnson yell that the people in the vehicle had a gun, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

Thurman said that as Johnson lay bleeding, he told her that he loved her and asked her to "take care of my son."

Dr. Tasha Greenberg, a medical examiner with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, told jurors Johnson died from the gunshot, saying the bullet entered his lower back and exited his chest.

Johnson's shooting was unsolved until 2020, when investigators with the Lubbock County Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit got a lead when a jailhouse informant facing federal drug charges provided information on Johnson's slaying, according to an arrest warrant.

However, Talton English, who was the initial investigator on the case, told jurors that Madrid and Erevia were among the long list of suspects in the case.

English, who recently retired from the Lubbock Police Department after 35 years, told jurors he followed up on multiple leads from Crime Stoppers, callers, and Johnson's family members about potential suspects.

None of the tips at the time bore any fruit. Included among the tips was Madrid's name. However, he did not follow up on the tip because it included an incorrect vehicle description.

Three years after the shooting, Madrid's name surfaced again after an inmate who shared a cell with him at the Formby Unit in Plainview, gave information that Madrid and Erevia were involved in Johnson's slaying.

English said he interviewed the informant and then later Madrid, who denied involvement in the shooting. The two detectives also interviewed Erevia, who also denied involvement in Johnson's shooting death.

Then in 2013, another informant facing a drug charge provided information that linked Madrid and Erevia to Johnson's killing and a motive for the slaying.

According to an arrest warrant, an informant told police he believed Madrid and Erevia were looking to rob someone after thieves broke into Madrid's home and stole a gun, about $5,000 in cash and about 250 grams of cocaine.

The trial resumes Tuesday.

