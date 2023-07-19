Trial begins for 2 Marion men accused of kidnapping, assaulting victim in 2022

The trial is underway for two Marion County men who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted another local man over a 14-day period in March 2022.

Timothy L. Smith, 37, Marion, and Landon M. Blair, 26, Marion, each were charged with one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony, for allegedly holding Zachary M. Wilson of Marion against his will at a residence in the 100 block of Latourette Street from March 1-14, 2022.

Officers from the Marion Police Department arrested Blair and Smith on March 14, 2022, according to online records maintained by the Marion Municipal Court. A Marion County grand jury issued indictments for both men on March 22, 2022.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the arrest warrants for Smith and Blair, Detective Erica Delp of the Marion Police Department stated the men allegedly used "fear and restraints" to hold Wilson against his will at the Latourette Street residence.

Timothy L. Smith, right, and Landon M. Blair prepare to leave the courtroom following the first day of their trial Tuesday in Marion County Common Pleas Court. Blair and Smith are each charged with one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony, for allegedly holding Zachary Wilson of Marion against his will at a residence on LaTourette Street in 2022.

"During this time Mr. Smith and Mr. Blair struck Mr. Wilson with a baseball bat, struck and choked Mr. Wilson with their hands, and burned Mr. Wilson by heating up a knife blade and pressing it against his skin," Delp stated in the affidavit. "Mr. Wilson was transported to Marion General Hospital for treatment for his injuries."

'Instead of just being friends, ... it became a situation in which he was held against his will'

Jury selection and opening statements were conducted Tuesday before Marion County Common Pleas Court Judge Warren T. Edwards. Assistant Prosecutor John Scott told the jury that prior to the incident that occurred in March 2022, Wilson was friends with Smith and Blair and they invited him to come live with them at the home on Latourette Street.

"Things changed after he got in there," Scott said. "Instead of just being friends, hanging out, it became a situation in which he was held against his will at the home. Some of it did seem like games, I imagine, if that's the type of games you play. But things were happening there at the home that shouldn't happen to any human being. Things like getting beat because you were trying to go home. Things like getting hit because you talked about going home.

"Things like being burned and struck with a baseball bat. All these were happening and all these things were happening to Zach at the hands of Landon Blair and Timothy Smith."

Scott noted Wilson left the house March 10, but returned the same night before Smith and Blair woke up "because if they knew that he tried to get away, they were going to make it bad for him." He further stated the state's evidence will show Wilson was "forced to do things that no one should have to do" and also was "forced to do something that maybe is beyond the pale."

Defense alleges 'you cannot be kidnapped if you can consistently leave'

Attorney Jack Van Bibber, who is representing Smith, characterized Wilson as "drug addict" and "a drug fiend" who only moved in with Smith and Blair to "take their stuff, sell it for drugs." Van Bibber also alleged that Wilson had three opportunities to "leave the residence where he was allegedly being tortured" but did not do so.

"You cannot be kidnapped if you can consistently leave whenever you want," Van Bibber asserted. He went on to allege that if Wilson testifies, he will present a "dog and pony show" for the jury. He also asserted that no DNA evidence will be presented in the case.

Attorney Jon Doyle, who is representing Blair, told the jury that Smith and Blair are presumed innocent until proven guilty and that the burden of proving their guilt rests on the prosecution. He urged them to base the decision they make in the case on the facts presented.

The trial was scheduled to resume Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Trial begins for Marion men accused of kidnapping, assaulting victim