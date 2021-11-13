Trial begins in 2017 Griswold triple murder, arson

Nov. 13—Eric Lindquist stood in a courthouse hallway and looked through family photos — pictures of his parents refinishing the basement of their dream home, of his father smiling beside his lifelong best friend, and of his younger brother, Matthew, on the neighborhood pond.

Then he stepped into the courtroom for the first of many days in the trial of the man accused of killing his parents and brother, then burning down their home.

Sergio Correa, 30, of Hartford is facing 14 charges in the 2017 murders of Kenneth, Janet and Matthew Lindquist. On Friday morning, he appeared before a jury in New London Superior Court Part A, where major crimes are heard, as attorneys began delivering evidence in his long-awaited trial.

Wearing a navy blue suit, a blue surgical mask and a sparkling, metallic purple tie, Correa sat quietly beside his defense attorneys in a courtroom filled with family and friends of the Lindquists.

In an unusual move, Judge Hunchu Kwak allowed attorneys for both sides to make opening statements to the jury before they began presenting evidence — something not typically allowed during criminal cases in Connecticut courts.

Corrie-Ann Mainville, one of Correa's two public defenders, indicated in her opening remarks that the defense team plans to attack the credibility of the testimony given by Ruth Correa, Sergio's adopted sister, against her client. Ruth Correa in May pleaded guilty to three counts of felony murder, saying she killed the Lindquists alongside her brother. It was part of a plea deal that grants her a suggested sentence of 40 years in prison — instead of the sentence of life in prison without parole that she faced — in exchange for a promise to testify against her brother.

Mainville told the jury that she and co-counsel Joseph Lopez won't be disputing the facts that Janet, Matthew and Kenneth were killed, or that their home was invaded or set on fire, but will be arguing that Sergio Correa was not responsible for those acts.

She said they will question that validity of Ruth Correa's testimony. They plan to call to the stand a fellow inmate of Ruth Correa's from the York Correctional Institution in Niantic, who will testify that Ruth Correa said she went to the Lindquist home with three other people the night of the murders and stabbed Matthew Lindquist more than 50 times. She allegedly told her fellow inmate "that she had blood dripping down her arm" after stabbing him and that "it was the best high of her life," according to Mainville.

They also will bring forth evidence of an unidentified hair found in Matthew's mouth that did not belong to any of the Lindquists, or Ruth or Sergio Correa.

Mainville said that the defense team also likely will share details of Ruth Correa's financial hardships, mental health issues, housing insecurity and involvement with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families at the time of the crimes, along with her anger and bitterness toward her brother as she faced life in prison.

Mainville also mentioned that the defense may bring forth evidence of Matthew Lindquist's issues with drug use, and problems with employment and his relationship with his parents just before their deaths.

Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Stephen M. Carney, who is prosecuting the case, said in his opening statement that the burden of proof of Sergio Correa's guilt falls to the state and told the jury "one day soon I expect to be standing here arguing that we have that proof."

Attorneys for both sides asked jurors to keep an open mind until the conclusion of the trial.

On Friday, the court heard testimony from five people: two neighbors, two Connecticut State Police troopers and an emergency dispatcher.

Family members wiped tears from their eyes as a video of the Lindquists' home engulfed in enormous flames was played on a screen in the courtroom. The video was taken by Robert Bromley, a neighbor of the Lindquists who testified Friday about what he saw on the morning of Dec. 20, 2017.

Robert Thibeault, who lived across the street from the Lindquists and had been friends with Kenneth Lindquist since their childhood on Pachaug Pond, said the night before the murders, Kenneth Lindquist texted him asking what he was doing.

When Thibeault replied that he had plans to go to a Christmas party, Kenneth wrote back that he "could really use a friend" because of issues he was having with his youngest son, Matthew.

The friends made plans to have dinner the next evening, but Kenneth Lindquist didn't survive the night.

At 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 20 — 20 minutes before his alarm was set to go off — Thibeault said he woke up and saw that his bedroom "was bright orange." He looked outside and saw that his best friend's home was in flames.

Thibeault said he remembers screaming, "Oh my god, Ken's house is on fire."

"It was a horrible scream," he told the court. "I'd never heard myself make such a noise."

Using a laser pointer to trace an aerial photo of the Lindquist home, Thibeault described in emotional detail his tireless attempts to find a way to enter the home to rescue his friend and his family. But everywhere he looked, he was met with flames.

"Even the countertops were on fire," he said.

State troopers and an emergency dispatcher also walked jurors through the events of that morning as they learned of and responded to the scene of the fire.

Testimony is expected to continue Monday morning. Judge Kwak said he expects it will take four to six weeks for all of the evidence to be heard.

