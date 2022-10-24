Trial begins in 2021 shooting death at Vaughn bar

Attorneys gave opening arguments and began questioning witnesses on Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man in a 2021 shooting outside a bar in Vaughn.

Deputy Cascade County Attorney Ashlee Kummer told the jury that Ronald August Wilcox, 62, had been involved in a verbal argument outside a motel room attached to the Office Bar. She said the argument was quashed, and Wilcox returned to his room.

Kummer then said witnesses heard the “racking” sound of a round being chambered, and Wilcox exited his room with a handgun. Kummer said Joseph “Joey” Randall Ray, 33, pushed Wilcox against a wall to keep him from using the gun.

The two struggled and Wilcox shot Ray.

According to defense attorney Dean Koffler, the shooting was in self-defense.

He said Wilcox told law enforcement that Ray was choking him and he fired because he feared for his life. Wilcox told investigators that he didn’t mean to kill Ray, Koffler said.

“In that moment, for Ron (Wilcox), it was shoot or be shot ... Ron did not want anyone to die,” Koffler said.

Koffler said that Ray had no business getting involved in the argument and used the analogy that a person who puts their hand into a dogfight is going to get bitten. Koffler also implied during his opening that there was evidence that had been forgotten and witnesses who were not interviewed.

The fist two witnesses were Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shane Powell and CCSO evidence technician Anne Meyer.

Powell testified that he was the first responder to the scene. He said he collected witness statements and witness contact information, and he assisted with obtaining warrants as part of the investigation. He also said Wilcox was cooperative when taken into custody.

Meyer testified about collecting evidence at the scene. Koffler questioned her about whether or not she used any substances to check for blood evidence and asked her if she could have looked for blood spatter around the scene using chemicals to enhance it. Meyer said she did not use those chemicals. When asked if she did any gunshot residue testing, Meyer said she did not.

Attorneys also questioned Jennifer Redfern, a witness to the shooting.

Redfern said she went to the bar with her fiancé, Dillan Schauer-McCain, to pick up her fiancé’s father, Billy Thompson.

As the two men walked past Wilcox, Redfern said a verbal altercation ensued between Wilcox and Thompson. She said she believed it was over a perceived threat that Wilcox believed had been directed toward him, but was not.

Redfern said the situation was defused, ending with the men shaking hands and Wilcox going back inside his room at the motel attached to the bar.

Redfern then said Wilcox came back out of the room with a gun at his side and then started to bring it up, causing people to scatter. That was the point when Ray intervened, Redfern said.

She said Ray pushed Wilcox against the wall, holding both his arms. As the two continued to struggle, Wilcox shot Ray once in the abdomen.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Claire Lettow attempted several times to ask questions about the character of Thompson, who argued with Wilcox before Ray was shot. Redfern did say that he appeared intoxicated.

Lettow pointed out several inconsistencies between Redfern’s testimony, what she told investigators and her witness statement.

Wilcox’s friend, Christopher Rentz, testified that he had planned on staying the night at Wilcox’s room on the night of the shooting. He said the two were hanging out when Wilcox went outside for a cigarette and got into an argument with Thompson.

Rentz said when he came out of the room, Thompson continued to argue and poked Rentz once in the chest. Rentz said as he turned to walk back into the room, Wilcox walked out with a gun at his side pointed toward the ground.

Rentz said Ray approached and pinned Wilcox against the door. The two struggled and Wilcox shot Ray in the abdomen.

On cross examination, Rentz said he knew Wilcox had a gun and carried it on his person. He said Wilcox was upset that day over work issues and was “shaky.” Rentz told the jury that when he exited the motel room, he saw that Wilcox was outnumbered and that Thompson was drunk and belligerent.

He also said that there were two people between Redfern’s vantage point and the fatal altercation.

Kummer questioned Billy Thompson, who agreed he’d been at the bar for about four hours and said he’d had seven or eight beers and was “feeling no pain.”

Thompson said Wilcox called him a name and the two exchanged insults, but nothing physical occurred. He did admit to threatening to “kick (Wilcox’s) ass.” Thompson said Wilcox pointed the gun at him when Wilcox exited the room.

He said he saw Ray come up and grab Wilcox in a bear hug before Wilcox put the gun in Ray’s abdomen and shot him. Thompson said it didn’t appear that Ray was trying to harm Wilcox.

Thompson’s son, Dillan Schauer-McCain, said when Rentz walked out, he thought Rentz and Wilcox were going to get physical with his father. He said they talked and settled the situation while Wilcox was in his room getting the gun.

According to Schauer-McCain, Wilcox had the gun pointed outward when he exited the room. He said people took cover, Ray tried to disarm Wilcox and got shot. He also said that Wilcox pointed the gun at him again before retreating to his room.

The trial will continue on Tuesday and is scheduled to last through Thursday or Friday.

