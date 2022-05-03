Trial begins for 78-year-old accused of shooting, killing neighbor

RICHMOND, Ind. — Twelve jurors were selected Monday to decide the fate of a 78-year-old Hagerstown man.

Billy Wilson Sr.'s trial on a murder charge began Monday with jury selection in Superior Court 1. The seven women and five men, plus a man and a woman as alternates, were selected by 2:30 p.m. from a juror pool that reported Monday morning.

Judge Charles Todd Jr. appeared in a courthouse hallway to release potential jurors who were ordered to appear at 2 p.m. He then reentered the courtroom and ended activity for the day. The court did not break for lunch during the selection.

Opening statements would begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the prosecution beginning its presentation of evidence.

Wilson is accused in the Nov. 4, 2020, shooting death of KC Allen Simpson, 32. On March 29, 2021, Wilson's attorney, Jeffrey Arnold, filed a notice with the court that he intended to introduce self-defense as Wilson's defense.

During October 2013, Simpson bought the home north of Wilson's in the 4700 block of Brick Church Road southwest of Hagerstown. The neighbors had a history of disputes, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Wilson had a surveyor working the day of the shooting, the affidavit said, and Simpson went outside to see who was in his yard. The men ended up on opposite sides of a gravel driveway that ran between their homes.

Wilson allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Simpson, who fell to the ground in his yard, the affidavit said. As Simpson tried to pull a handgun from his pocket, Wilson allegedly walked up to him and shot him twice in the head, witnesses told investigators.

A CareFlight medical helicopter flew Simpson to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died from his wounds, according to the affidavit. Law enforcement found Wilson on his porch, with his .45-caliber handgun just inside a doorway.

A murder conviction carries a 55-year standard sentence and a sentencing range of 45 to 65 years as established by the Indiana legislature.

Indiana State Police investigators discuss a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the 4700 block of Brick Church Road southwest of Hagerstown.

