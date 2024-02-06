Trial begins for Adair police chief charged with illegal machine gun purchases

A visitor checks out a helicopter-mounted minigun during the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture event in Wiscconsin in 2021. Adair's police chief is on trial in Des Moines on charges that he attempted to use his position to acquire a minigun and other machine guns for his personal use or resale.

It's not every day one sees a minigun — an electrified rotary Gatling gun capable of firing 3,000 rounds per minute — being wheeled on a cart into a federal courtroom.

That unusual sight marked the first day of the trial in Des Moines of Bradley Wendt, police chief for the small town of Adair and owner of several gun stores. Federal prosecutors say that over several years, he bought or attempted to buy 90 machine guns, ostensibly for use by or demonstration for the two-man Adair Police Department. Many of these weapons were actually for personal use by Wendt or his friends, or for him to resell to private buyers for huge profits, prosecutors say.

In total, he faces 15 federal charges on counts of conspiracy, false statements and illegal possession of a machine gun, the last related to a public machine gun shoot in which Wendt let people pay to fire a military machine gun he had mounted on the top of his personal armored Humvee.

Wendt's attorneys insist he was truthful in his communications with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and that he got the approval of Adair's mayor and City Council to buy guns for the department with his own money.

"(Wendt) told the ATF all about it from day one," defense attorney Nick Klinefeldt said in his opening statement, telling jurors the evidence would show Wendt had not violated any regulations or laws to obtain the weapons.

Prosecutor Ryan Leemkuil, in his opening statement, said Wendt sought the police chief job specifically to be able to apply to get machine guns for his gun store, and that he submitted his first order just 17 days after taking the job. He quoted Wendt's own words to the jury: "Machine guns are worth bank money. You just need the title (of police chief)."

Multiple tries to buy vehicle-mounted weapon

The two week trial will delve deeply into ATF regulatory procedures and disputes about whether and how much money Wendt made off different transactions. Monday, though, was all about the minigun, which Wendt sought but was unable to obtain. The ATF rejected the proposed transfer after finding that the weapon, usually mounted on a helicopter or other military vehicle, was not suited for law enforcement use.

In fact, jurors heard, Wendt made several attempts to purchase a minigun. He first contacted one manufacturer in November 2020, but the company declined to work with him. A since-retired employee testified that Wendt's use of a personal Hotmail email account caused suspicion, and that in any case she thought it extremely unlikely the ATF would approve the sale to a local police agency.

More: Ron DeSantis in Iowa criticizes Trump and Biden for banning pistol braces, bump stocks

Wendt tried again with another manufacturer, which agreed to the sale pending ATF approval and accepted a $40,000 deposit. Text messages introduced as evidence showed Wendt talking about upcoming machine gun shoot events and his hope the minigun would be finished in time, as well as his plan to install it in place of a smaller machine gun on his Humvee.

In his "demonstration letter," written by Wendt as police chief to Wendt as gun store owner, though, Wendt wrote that the city wanted a demonstration of the weapon because it was "suitable for engagements and suppressive fire" with increasingly well-armed criminal suspects. When the ATF rejected the resulting application, Wendt texted the manufacturer, "They can't say no to a police department, that's just crazy."

Judge: Being police chief doesn't make gun orders legal

In pretrial court filings, Judge Stephen Locher refused to permit some testimony sought by the defense so it could argue, among other things, that Wendt's claim the police department wanted the weapons couldn't be a lie because Wendt controlled the police department.

"(The defense argues that) Wendt could not, as a matter of law, have committed the crime of making false statements to ATF through the use of demonstration law letters because Wendt’s position as Police Chief for the Adair Police Department gave him unilateral authority to decide what the Adair Police Department was 'interested' in seeing," Locher wrote, adding that this argument "isn't ... viable" under the law and prior court precedent.

Locher also ruled that the defense cannot argue Wendt's approval for other ATF licenses suggested the agency condoned his machine gun orders, or that the ATF condoned other machine gun shoot events like the one Wendt hosted.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Adair police chief's trial begins with focus on quest to buy minigun