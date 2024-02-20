Trial begins against Lexington man charged with killing woman in 2016 stabbing

The trial against a Lexington man charged with murdering an 82-year-old woman in a 2016 stabbing began this week — six years after his arrest.

David Joel Williams, a 42, was indicted for a murder charge in August 2018 after Hilda Mae Pike died in July. Williams was also indicted on a charge of first-degree burglary.

In August 2016, Williams broke into Pike’s Dogwood Drive home, awakened her and demanded money, police said. She told Williams that she didn’t have any money, and he allegedly stabbed her more than a dozen times. He took a small amount of cash and ran off, police said.

Pike initially survived, but Connie Rogers, Pike’s daughter, testified her mother was “never the same” after the attack. She was hospitalized 18 times in two years, and she had trouble breathing and walking long after the stabbing.

Even at 80 years old, before the stabbing, Rogers testified her mother was active in the church, taking care of other family members, cooking large meals, and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her mom needed no help doing day-to-day tasks before the break-in, Rogers testified. After the 2016 stabbing, Rogers said her mother “never cooked again,” and at times couldn’t even concentrate enough to read her Bible. Pike was required to move in with Rogers and required around-the-clock care.

“My mom’s body didn’t die, but he killed my mom. We never had my mom back after that day,” Rogers testified.

Prosecutors Katie Schaffer and James Judge suggested Pike’s death was a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in addition to the injuries sustained by the assault, according to court documents.

However, Williams’ attorney, Marcel Bush Radomile, questioned Rogers about Pike’s previous medical history dating back to the early 2000s. The defense’s argument appeared to be focused on medical issues that Pike allegedly had years leading up to the attack including arthritis, COPD, depression and anemia.

A year after the attack, Williams was arrested and charged with assault and burglary when DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the attack on Pike. The investigation revealed Williams had targeted Pike after she bought a vehicle from his family, police said.

Williams has had several trials scheduled to take place in 2020, 2022 and 2023. The last trial was scheduled for August 2023, but was postponed just days before it was supposed to take place.

The trial began Monday with opening statements and jury selection. The jury consists of eight men and five women, six of whom appear to be white. Testimony is expected to continue over the course of the four-day trial, and include medical experts and law enforcement.