New trial begins for Auburn man who pulled gun on Black Lives Matter protesters

May 5—Trial started Thursday for Auburn resident Mark Kimball, who is accused of pulling a handgun on Black Lives Matters protesters two years ago in Manchester just days after the death of George Floyd.

This is the second time that Kimball, 21, has faced charges in connection with the Nov. 30, 2020, incident across Valley Street from the Manchester police station. Last year, a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge declared a mistrial after a juror looked up a definition of a legal term used at trial.

Kimball faces a single charge of felony criminal threatening. He is accused of exiting a parked pickup truck and brandishing a handgun as members of the crowd approached the vehicle. His father, Scott Kimball, had driven the truck down Valley Street with a large Trump flag flying from it.

The Kimballs shouted obscenities and the truck turned around and parked across the street from a rally at the police station.

That prompted several of the Black Lives Matter protesters to run toward the pickup. Mark Kimball has claimed he had unholstered the handgun, but kept it pointed at the ground at a 45-degree angle, to defend himself.

"When he stepped out of the truck, did he have a right to defend himself from the mob?" said his lawyer, Justin Shepherd, in opening statements. "What was the alternative? To be beaten by 50 people who were incensed?"

Prosecutor Patrick Ives said the law does not allow self-defense claims if the defendant was the initial aggressor or if he provoked the use of deadly force.

Ives, who heads major crime prosecutions for Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, said the jury will see a cellphone video and video from police body cams. The prosecution plans to call only two witnesses.

The first witness was Forrest Rapier, who had attended the Black Lives Matter rally. At the time the Kimball truck drove down the road, a moment of silence was being observed by protesters and Manchester police.

Story continues

Rapier, who is White, said he ran up to the truck once it parked, hoping to act as a human shield and aware that Blacks are too often victims of violence, he testified.

He said he was focused on the driver, Scott Kimball, and can't be certain if he saw Mark Kimball in his periphery. "It's hard to keep it all straight at this point," he said.

Rapier was able to pick out Mark Kimball in a video that was screened for the jury.

Questioned jurors were asked their thoughts about Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, Donald Trump and gun rights. Testimony is expected to end on Thursday.

In July 2021, Superior Court Judge Will Delker declared a mistrial during the second day of the trial after a juror looked up the words "provocation" and "aggressor."

During that trial, Mark Kimball faced three charges of criminal threatening, claiming his actions with a deadly weapon put two specific people in danger as well as the crowd in general.

Prosecutors are only bringing one charge this time, which alleges he threatened the entire crowd. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 to 20 years in state prison.

In 2021, Scott Kimball, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal threatening and was sentenced to a year in jail, probation and racial sensitivity training.