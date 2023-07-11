Trial begins for Bolivar man accused of trying to kidnap, kill jogger

Jul. 10—Surveillance video and tire tracks helped investigators find the man accused of attempting to kidnap and kill an 18-year college student who was out for her morning run, a Westmoreland County detective testified Monday.

Detective John Swartz told jurors that evidence led police to the Bolivar home of Frank Springer, 56. Investigators found two sets of plastic zip ties in the front passenger seat of his rusted 1994 green Buick LeSabre, which was identified as belonging to the man suspected of the brazen attack Jan. 8 along Hunter Trail Road in Ligonier Township.

Springer's trial on charges of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats started Monday as Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro outlined for jurors the harrowing details of the incident near the entrance of the Rolling Rock Club.

"She went for a run in Ligonier at 9:20 a.m. and, 20 to 25 minutes later, found herself fighting off a man she did not know, a man with a gun who tried to force her into his car," Ciaramitaro said during his opening statement to the jury.

The prosecution claims Springer followed his alleged victim as she ran through Ligonier Borough, crossed over Route 30 and onto a secluded road near state Route 381, where she found Springer brandishing a gun as he stood in the middle of the road by his car.

Ciaramitaro said Springer fired one shot at the woman to force her into his reach, threw her cellphone into the nearby Loyalhanna Creek and attempted push her into his car. The woman fought back, and as she attempted to disarm him, two additional shots discharged from his revolver, according to the prosecution.

The attacker drove off when a couple driving to church passed by and the woman called out for help, the prosecution said.

Swartz, the lone witness to testify Monday, said Springer was identified through surveillance video that tracked his movements and those of his alleged target through Ligonier.

Springer's DNA was found on the woman's gloves and sweatshirt, Ciaramitaro said as he outlined the case.

Defense attorney Tim Andrews told jurors prosecutors can't prove Springer intentionally shot at the woman and suggested there is insufficient evidence to support allegations of attempted homicide and kidnapping.

"He doesn't shoot her, and she doesn't get into the car. Was it an intimidation factor? Was it something else?" Andrews said during his opening statement. "It's easy to understand that anyone who hears about this case internalizes this incident, but you can't decide this case based on sympathy for anyone,"Andrews said.

He said witnesses will describe Springer as a peaceful man, a father and grandfather and as a person with no criminal record since a drunk driving case in 1990.

Springer's accuser is expected to testify Tuesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .