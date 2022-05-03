Trial begins for Brown City man accused of causing fatal drug-induced crash

The trial for a man accused of killing another in a drug-induced crash began Tuesday morning.

Jury selection for the trial for James Stanich, of Brown City, began shortly after 9 a.m.

Stanich is charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death and tampering with evidence.

Stanich allegedly drove his Chevrolet pickup the wrong way on I-69, crashing head-on into a Dodge Challenger east of M-19 in Emmett Township at about 10 p.m. March 7, 2021, the St. Clair County Sheriff Department has said.

The impact forced the Challenger into the path of an eastbound Honda Accord, causing a second collision, police have said.

Police witnesses testified at Stanich's examination hearing in May 2021 that Stanich told police he had huffed Dust-Off, a computer keyboard cleaner, in the hours before the crash.

Evidence collected at the scene also indicated that Stanich threw cans of Dust-Off from his vehicle at the crash scene in an effort to conceal them, a witness said.

The crash caused the death of 30-year-old Graham Wiltse and injured two others.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Trial begins for man accused of causing fatal drug-induced crash