Trial begins for CMPD officer accused in death of pedestrian + Man arrested for impersonating police

In a new series, The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer investigate the state’s largest agricultural industry.

After years of growth, poultry farms now raise more than 1 billion chickens and turkeys a year, generating billions of pounds of untreated waste.

Read Big Poultry today at charlotteobserver.com/bigpoultry.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Phillip Barker was driving more than 100 mph down Morehead Street when his patrol car struck and killed pedestrian James Michael Short on July 8, 2017. Barker’s manslaughter trial began Monday.

Prosecutors say officer Phillip Barker was violating department policy when the incident happened. Barker’s former driving instructor at the police academy Tommie Horton said he should have shown “due regard” for the safety of others in the 35 mph zone.

Michael Gordon reports on the start of the trial.

Representatives of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told media on Thursday, Dec. 8, Stephen Burke was arrested early that morning for impersonating a police officer.

Stephen Burke Bridges is accused of stealing a badge from an officer and faces up to six charges including carrying a gun and obtaining property under false pretenses.

Genna Contino shares more details from the incident.

A CMS student, 17-year-old Nahzir Taylor, was shot in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive, after leaving the school bus.

Another arrest has been made in connection with the killing of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student.

17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive in east Charlotte on Nov. 30 shortly after getting of the bus from school. Taylor was a student at Rocky River High School.

Joe Marusak provides more details on today’s arrest.

Dee O’Dell, right, Opportunity Task Force Co-Chair addresses the audience as Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, left, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force Co-Chair, looks on during the announcement of the Leading on Opportunity report about intergenerational economic mobility, and the next steps for action, at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on Monday, March 27, 2017.

A new tool looks to better measure the economic mobility here in the Queen City.

Leading on Opportunity, a Charlotte-based organization founded in 2017 to address key determinants of economic mobility, launched its new Opportunity Compass today. this tool will be the first effective way to measure its progress, according to a news release.

A national study done by a Harvard University economist in 2014 ranked Charlotte last in economic mobility.

DJ Simmons has the info on the organization’s efforts.

