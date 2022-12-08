Trial begins for CMPD officer accused in death of pedestrian + Man arrested for impersonating police
Hey, everyone! Drew here. It’s Friday Jr.!
In a new series, The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer investigate the state’s largest agricultural industry.
After years of growth, poultry farms now raise more than 1 billion chickens and turkeys a year, generating billions of pounds of untreated waste.
Read Big Poultry today at charlotteobserver.com/bigpoultry.
1. Police instructor: Officer driving too fast when he killed pedestrian on Morehead Street
The trial for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was driving more than 100 mph when he struck and killed a pedestrian got underway today.
Prosecutors say officer Phillip Barker was violating department policy when the incident happened. Barker’s former driving instructor at the police academy Tommie Horton said he should have shown “due regard” for the safety of others in the 35 mph zone.
Michael Gordon reports on the start of the trial.
2. Charlotte police say man stole badge, impersonated officer in South End, uptown
A man was arrested earlier this morning for impersonating a police officer, according to CMPD.
Stephen Burke Bridges is accused of stealing a badge from an officer and faces up to six charges including carrying a gun and obtaining property under false pretenses.
Genna Contino shares more details from the incident.
3. Second teen arrested in killing of CMS student woh’d just gotten off his school bus
Another arrest has been made in connection with the killing of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student.
17-year-old Nahzir Taylor was shot in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive in east Charlotte on Nov. 30 shortly after getting of the bus from school. Taylor was a student at Rocky River High School.
Joe Marusak provides more details on today’s arrest.
4. Charlotte’s economic mobility was the nation’s worst. A new tool measures progress.
A new tool looks to better measure the economic mobility here in the Queen City.
Leading on Opportunity, a Charlotte-based organization founded in 2017 to address key determinants of economic mobility, launched its new Opportunity Compass today. this tool will be the first effective way to measure its progress, according to a news release.
A national study done by a Harvard University economist in 2014 ranked Charlotte last in economic mobility.
DJ Simmons has the info on the organization’s efforts.
5. Some more stories to read
NC House Republicans vote against same-sex, interracial marriage as bill passes Congress
As NC inmate deaths rose, sheriffs didn’t fix known problems in jails, probe finds
Law enforcement in Moore County seeking search warrants as power is fully restored
Gas prices have fallen in Charlotte. Where to fill up on cheap fuel for your commute
Motorcyclist killed in wreck with a CMS bus, police say, prompting ‘major delays’
---
That’s it for now. Thanks for reading! If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to stay connected.
Find more updates at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok to see more from us. Enjoy your day!
Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.