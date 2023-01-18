Trial begins in corporal punishment case

Jan. 17—A trial began Tuesday in a case alleging negligence against a Pittsburg County school district over a former principal's use of corporal punishment that allegedly injured two students.

The lawsuit claims former Indianola Public Schools principal Gary Gunckel was negligent when he used a wooden paddle to swat two fifth-grade boys as punishment and left injuries on Sept. 6, 2018.

A Pittsburg County judge in 2022 dismissed Gunckel as an individual defendant in granting a motion of summary judgement stipulating his immunity under 51 O.S. § 152.1 and § 163©.

Attorneys for the two boys claim the school district was negligent for not "carrying out and following its own polices," but defense attorneys said the boys chose swats as punishment and their parents approved.

A jury consisting of six men and six women heard opening statements from attorneys Tuesday at the Pittsburg County Courthouse in McAlester with District Judge Mike Hogan presiding.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 to be awarded to each boy for alleged damages of mental and physical harm from the incident, along with attorney fees and costs.

"This is a case about corporal punishment," said attorney Cameron Spradling, who represents the two boys along with Tod Mercer. "This trial is not whether you agree or disagree paddling should occur in Oklahoma schools."

Justin Cliburn, who represents Indianola Public Schools, told the jury there are two sides to every story and to "remain patient and resist judgement" until all the evidence was presented during the course of the expected two-to-three-day trial.

Spradling told jurors that during a pre-trial disposition of Gunckel, the attorney said he asked the former principal if "the community expects kids to be paddled" while attending IPS.

The jury was told Gunckel answered he did not "know what the community expects."

Jurors were also shown excerpts from IPS' policy dated from when the incident occurred that outlines the district's polices regarding the use of punishment.

Story continues

The policy shown to the jury states corporal punishment "must never be used unless it shocks the conscience" and "should never be used as a first line of punishment" and listed other forms of punishment before it is used.

Policy showed during Tuesday's opening statement also showed that corporal punishment was not listed as a form of punishment for any rule violation made by elementary school students.

"Gunckel was the judge, jury, and executioner on the boys' bodies," Spradling said. "He will not accept blame for what happened."

Photos of the injuries to the boys were shown to the jury before the defense began its opening statement.

Cliburn said the photos do not tell the entire story of what happened that day and does not prove negligence.

The defense said the two boys were involved in a verbal altercation on the playground when Gunckel took both boys to his office and spoke with them.

Cliburn said the two boys were given in-school detention and the boys instead requested a paddling with both mothers of the boys agreeing to the use of corporal punishment after Gunckel spoke with them about the boys' request.

"The boys and the parents deviated from policy," Cliburn said. "This is not an out-of-control school district with a rogue principal."

Cliburn told the jury just because the case is before the jury, there is no obligation to award the boys any monetary damages.

Felony charges of child abuse were filed against Gunckel in 2018 that alleged "unreasonable force" was used on the two students by spanking them with a wooden paddle. The charges were later dismissed in 2019.