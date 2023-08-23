Trial begins for Des Moines man charged in girlfriend’s death
On this week's episode of The Bandwagon, we decide whether each team performed below, at or above the level we were expecting this season.
A new gay rom-com is educating straight people about gay sex.
A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.
Erik Compton has played in just two PGA Tour events this season and has not won a tournament in 168 career starts.
ElevenLabs, the viral AI-powered platform for creating synthetic voices, today launched its platform out of beta with support for more than 30 languages. Using a new AI model developed in-house, ElevenLabs says that its tools are now capable of automatically identifying languages, including Korean, Dutch and Vietnamese, and generating "emotionally rich" speech in those languages. In combination with the new model, ElevenLabs customers can leverage the platform's voice-cloning tool to speak across the almost 30 languages without first having to type text.
Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.
"Welcome, my beautiful angel," the tennis great wrote in a social media post.
Steve Kerr and Steve Nash are now both shareholders in Real Mallorca, which just started its third straight season in Spain’s top league this summer.
The late Trebek once referred to the "Jeopardy!" writers as "really sharp."
With the MLB playoffs just weeks away, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all 30 teams and determine if they have missed, met or exceeded expectations this season.
Two of the 19 people charged with crimes stemming from former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia turned themselves in for arrest and booking at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.
Jaden Rasha was originally a Florida recruit but he was released from his national letter of intent amid a highly-publicized NIL deal gone bad.
Hyper Light Breaker, the action rogue-lite previously scheduled to enter Steam Early Access this fall, has been delayed a second time. The launch window for the spiritual successor to 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter is now rescheduled for early 2024.