Trial begins in Dominion's Fox defamation lawsuit

Reuters

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is expected to post a 5% fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, with global economic woes denting demand for semiconductors used in everything from cars to advanced computing extending into the current quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, is likely to report net profit for the January-March period of T$192.5 billion ($6.30 billion), down from T$202.7 billion a year earlier, according to the average of 21 analysts polled by Reuters. "Looking ahead into the second quarter, which is typically a slow season, TSMC's sales on a quarterly basis will be under pressure from inventory adjustments as major clients cut back on orders," said Alex Huang, who manages about T$5 billion for Capital Investment Trust Corp.