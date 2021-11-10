Trial begins in double homicide case

Nov. 10—Trial began this week for a Tarrant County man, charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of two people from Royse City in 2019.

Jury selection in the case of Dearis Rayvone Davis of Arlington was set Monday in the 354th District Court.

Hunt County Attorney Calvin Grogan was appointed a special prosecutor and is representing the Hunt County District Attorney's Office for the trial. Testimony was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

A second suspect in the Royse City case pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Calvin Earl Rayford of Rowlett had previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, but offered the open plea of guilty in August 2020 to a reduced charge of manslaughter and agreed to testify against Davis, 30, of Arlington, who remains charged with capital murder in the case and has pleaded not guilty.

Rayford was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum punishment for the manslaughter charge.

The Hunt County District Attorney's Office had waived the death penalty as a potential punishment should either of the defendants be found guilty of capital murder. Davis is now facing life without the possibility of parole if he is convicted of capital murder.

Both had pleaded not guilty to the capital murder indictment involving the deaths of Courtland Trowell-Wilmore and a juvenile male whose identity is being kept confidential.

Both Davis and Rayford were taken into custody May 29, 2019.

The Royse City Police Department reported it had found two people dead in the Woodland Creek subdivision during the early hours of Feb. 3, 2019.

One of the two victims was a high school student at the time of his death, and the other was a former student.

Davis remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $1 million bond.