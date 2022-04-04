Trial begins for Doylestown man accused of gunning down Canton resident

Zachary Becker, 31, is slated to go on trial in Stark County Common Pleas Court for the May 20 shooting death of 38-year-old Michael Gates.

CANTON – A Doylestown man is on trial, accused of the fatal shooting of a Canton man in May.

Zachary Becker, 31, was arrested by federal agents after the May 20 shooting death of 38-year-old Michael Gates.

Becker faces felony counts of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jury selection began Monday in Stark County Common Pleas Court. The case is expected to last throughout the week in front of Judge Chryssa Hartnett.

According to police records, Gates was found unresponsive in the 300 block of Ninth Street NE, near his apartment.

According to court records, Becker is accused of shooting Gates, hiding the gun and trying to clean up the scene and dispose of evidence by using alcohol to wipe down a door knob.

Becker is represented defense attorney Aaron Kovalchik.

