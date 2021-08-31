Trial begins in drug-related death of Lima man

Aug. 31—LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man accused of providing the drugs that killed 59-year-old Dino Gerdeman in a Lima motel room more than a year ago told jurors on Monday that finding his client guilty of several of the 11 drug-related counts against him will be easy.

However, Defense Attorney Anthony VanNoy said, DeJuan Lucas is in no way responsible for Gerdeman's death.

Lucas, 27, is on trial on 12 felony charges in three separate cases. The most serious are a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs. Both counts are linked to Gerdeman's death.

Other charges the jury will consider include a first-degree felony count of possession of heroin and a second-degree felony count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Both of those counts include specifications for the forfeiture of three handguns.

Lucas is also charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and one count of trafficking in cocaine, all felonies of the fourth degree. He also faces third-degree felony counts of possession of heroin and a fentanyl-related compound.

"You will find Mr. Lucas guilty of some of those drug counts," VanNoy told jurors. "He's already admitted to some of those charges. But the evidence, while disturbing, will be clear that Mr. Lucas is not the cause of Dino Gerdeman's death."

VanNoy said that on the night of May 26, 2020, Gerdeman and three young women were having a party at the Travelodge in Lima when Gerdeman ingested drugs and died. Prosecutors allege that Lucas provided the drugs, laced with fentanyl, to Kea'Londa Peoples-Fuqua, who in turn gave them to Gerdeman.

"What happened to Mr. Gerdeman is a tragedy," VanNoy said. "But DeJuan had nothing to do with Mr. Gerdeman. He is not guilty of corrupting another with drugs. Mr. Gerdeman's decision was his own. He was responsible. The people in that room chose to do all these things. Mr. Lucas was not there."

Story continues

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman told jurors that the birthday party held for Gerdeman at the Travelodge "was not a cake-and-ice-cream party."

King-Newman said that testimony will show the party involved strippers, alcohol and heroin. The heroin, she said, was supplied by Lucas.

Court records show that Lima police responded shortly after midnight on May 27, 2020, to the Travelodge, 805 S. Leonard Ave., in reference to a female causing a disturbance. Upon their arrival police located several individuals inside the room along with a deceased male, identified as Gerdeman.

Several leads were followed which eventually resulted in Peoples-Fuqua, 19, of Lima, being charged in Gerdeman's death. In March, she entered a guilty plea to an amended count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony, as part of a negotiated deal with prosecutors. She has not yet been sentenced.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning, and Peoples-Fuqua will testify at some point during the week, prosecutors said.