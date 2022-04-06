Trial Begins For Ellington Man Accused Of Murdering His Wife In 2015

ELLINGTON/VERNON, CT — The murder trial of Richard Dabate began Monday in Rockville Superior Court more than six years after he was accused of killing his wife in a staged home invasion at their Ellington home.

Jury selection was completed last month. It was suspended in March 2020 because of coronavirus-related restrictions at the courthouse. The jury consists of 12 main members and four alternates.

The 45-year-old Dabate has been free on a $1 million bond throughout the case.

Dabate was arrested in April 2017. His original lawyer in the case was Hubert Santos, but Santos died unexpectedly in June 2021. Dabate is now being defended by Michael Fitzpatrick and Trent LaLima, records show. In addition to murder, Dabate is facing charges of evidence tampering and delivering a false statement.

The case itself dates back to two days before Christmas in 2015. That day, 39-year-old Connie Dabate was found dead at the couple's Ellington home. The warrant by which Richard Dabate was charged with murder reads like a Hollywood script with a "home invasion" gone haywire.

A 50-page warrant not only accuses Richard Dabate of having an affair with another woman, but getting the girlfriend pregnant and then scripting an involved story that included him being tied to a chair with an intruder beating him up before shooting his wife.

Richard Dabate told state police investigators that he had dropped the children off at 8:10 a.m. and was eventually headed to work, while Connie Dabate went to the local YMCA for an exercise class, according to a warrant.



Richard Dabate said he had turned around and went back home after forgetting his laptop, according to a warrant.

That's when the twists and turns began to take shape, according to a warrant.

Richard Dabate told state police that he came home to encounter a "large" male intruder, dressed in camouflage and wearing a mask, according to a warrant. He said he was beaten up and tied to a chair, according to a warrant. He also told state police there was a struggle between his wife and the intruder before hearing the family gun go off.



State police did not agree with Dabate's account of what happened and, after what they called a "long and exhaustive" investigation, arrested Dabate several months later, according to a warrant.



