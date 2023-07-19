Trial begins for former Cincinnati mayoral candidate charged in COVID-19 fraud case

A local activist who in recent years made an unsuccessful run for Cincinnati mayor is standing trial in federal court on charges related to COVID-19 fraud.

Opening statements in the trial of Kelli Prather are set to begin Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. A jury was selected Tuesday.

Prather, 51, was charged in 2021 with defrauding COVID-19 pandemic relief funding programs. She faces charges of bank fraud, wire fraud, making false statements on a loan or credit application and identity theft.

According to court documents, Prather purported to be the owner of six businesses and sought more than $600,000. She ultimately received about $20,000.

The FBI began investigating Prather in September 2020 after Fifth Third Bank found discrepancies in one of the loan applications, the documents say. Upon review, five other pending loans were found.

Investigators determined that none of the businesses were currently operational, according to the court documents. In one case, two people told the FBI they had talked with Prather about starting a business, but nothing ever came of it. The people told investigators they didn’t approve of Prather applying for a loan, in which she listed their information on loan documents.

Prather's banking activity indicated money was either being pocketed by her or paying for expenses that were personal in nature, such as salons and restaurants, the court records show.

The documents outline an interview with Prather in which she told federal agents that she was approved for all of the loans, though she only recalled submitting an application under one of the entity's names. Still, she noted, the businesses were "established and legitimate."

Prather said she needed the loans – intended to help small businesses during the pandemic – pay for business space and pay off debt she had accrued. According to the documents, Prather said that's what she used the money for, "but conceded that she used some of the money for personal expenses."

Prather is a Democrat who ran for U.S. Senate in 2016, Cincinnati City Council in 2017 and Hamilton County Commission in 2020. She pursued a mayoral run in 2021 but fell short of the needed signatures to get on the ballot.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Trial begins for ex-mayoral candidate Kelli Prather