Trial begins for Heuvelton man accused of raping teen

Mar. 22—CANTON — The trial began this week in St. Lawrence County Court for a Heuvelton man facing a rape charge.

Arric L. Hunter, 47, is charged with first-degree rape.

Hunter is accused of forcing a 14-year-old to have sex with him in February 2021.

District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said jury selection began Monday. Mr. Pasqua thinks the trial "will certainly go into next week."

Mr. Pasqua said he doesn't know how many witnesses will be called to testify.

Hunter was arrested by state police last year following an investigation into the rape. It is alleged that Hunter menaced the victim with a knife.

Due to previous felony convictions, he is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.