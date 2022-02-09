Trial begins for Hixson man accused of murder in death of 2-year-old girl

Feb. 9—The trial of a man charged with murder in the 2018 death of a 2-year-old Hixson girl began Wednesday.

Benjamin Brown, 30, is accused of inflicting mortal injuries on Annie, a toddler his girlfriend was babysitting on Aug. 9, 2018, at her grandfather's Soddy-Daisy home. The girl died 12 days later.

On Wednesday, the child's grandfather, David Shell, told Judge Barry Steelman and the court that he thought of Annie more as his daughter than his granddaughter.

"She was my little angel," he said.

During his testimony, Shell said he had installed a security camera in his home that he had remote access to that he had used to record events on the night of his granddaughter's death.

The jury, comprised of 12 women and four men, listened intently as Shell teared up during his testimony.

Video played for the jury showed Annie playing and spending time with her family that night. As the video played, Brown looked on, showing little reaction.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, the court took a break for lunch and video of the events that led to the girl's injuries had not been shown.

Brown faces charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

