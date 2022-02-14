Trial begins for Houma man accused of killing Galliano resident

Jury selection was underway Monday in the trial of a Houma man accused of robbing and killing a Galliano resident three years ago.

Kevon Southall, 25, is charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of killing 20-year-old Alex Moreno in 2018.

Another suspect in the case, Tyrick Hills, 22, was convicted Dec. 14 and was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Police said the shooting took place at 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15, 2018, in the 300 block of Dove Lane in Thibodaux.

Police found Moreno shot to death inside his F-150 pickup truck. He suffered four gunshot wounds, including one that pierced his back and struck his heart, prosecutors said.

Investigators said they later found cash, shattered glass and bullet casings at the scene.

Moreno met with Hills in a parking lot at Dove Lane to sell marijuana, prosecutors said. Hills got into the back seat shortly before two gunmen approached the truck and demanded drugs and money.

Moreno tried to drive away but was shot multiple times, prosecutors said. After the shots were fired, the gunmen took some cash and Hills took Moreno’s phone and wallet.

Southall was arrested during a traffic stop in Mississippi in March 2019 and was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he is being held without bail.

He is represented by Thibodaux attorney Matthew Ory. Lafourche Assistant District Attorney Shaun George is handling the prosecution.

State District Judge J. Hugh Larose of Thibodaux is presiding over the case.

If convicted, Southall faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

To reach a verdict, all 12 jurors must be unanimous.

