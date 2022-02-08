Trial begins in January 2019 murder case

Feb. 7—MUSKOGEE — Jurors are estimated to hear more than 11 hours of testimony from 19 witnesses between the prosecution and the defense this week in the federal trial of a Texas woman accused of fatally shooting a McAlester man in January 2019.

A jury consisting of 12 jurors and two alternates consisting of people compiled from across the Eastern District of Oklahoma will hear evidence this week in the case against Brenda Savage.

Savage, 57, of Del Valle, Texas, was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for the Jan. 31 shooting death of 40-year-old Bart Jameson at a McAlester residence.

A federal grand jury charged Savage by indictment on second-degree murder in Indian Country; use, carry, brandish, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and causing the death of a person in the course of a violation of Title 18 U.S.C. 924 (c)(1)(A).

U.S. Trial Attorney Matthew Mattis said in his opening statement that evidence will show that Savage was "causing trouble" at the Valley Inn bar in McAlester prior to when Jameson, Patrick Dunlap, and Truman Kenieutubbe arrived at the bar.

Savage's defense attorney, Brecken Wagner, said in his opening statement that Savage was throwing "her weight around like a big shot."

Wagner said that the bartender at the bar will testify to telling Savage to pay her tab and leave the bar.

Mattis said the three men and Savage made a plan to go to Dunlap's residence to continue drinking.

The prosecutor said that a witness will testify that before leaving the bar, Savage went into the bathroom and that her "demeanor changed drastically" when she came back out.

Wagner said that the bartender "did not believe" Savage was intoxicated when she left the bar that night and will show the jury through receipts and footage Savage only drank a total of eight beers in under six hours.

Mattis told the jurors that the four people were in Dunlap's kitchen when Savage pulled out a gun and it was taken away from the woman and "was cleared" before being placed on a table in the kitchen.

The trial attorney said that Dunlap then went into the living room to play some music on the TV when Jameson walked in front of the TV and fell after a loud pop with Dunlap believing Jameson was playing around before seeing blood.

Mattis said Savage dropped the gun and Kenieutubbe kicked it under the couch.

Wagner said evidence that will show that the gun was found "wrapped in a towel" with no fingerprints found on the weapon.

After police arrived at the residence, body camera shows Savage saying three times that she shot him and that an ambulance doesn't need to be called because "he's dead."

The defense attorney told the jury that Savage does not remember anything that happened after Jameson gave her a beer and that an expert will testify on the effects of "date rape drugs" with the expert examining camera footage from the bar showing how Savage was able to walk on her own when leaving to not being able to walk or stand when viewed on officer body camera footage.

Wagner asked the jury to find Savage not guilty on the lack of physical evidence collected and told the jury that officers and the lead detective on the scene did not follow the McAlester Police Department's body camera policy and that "hours and hours" of footage was not collected or missing from that night.

The defense attorney also points out that Dunlap and Kenieutubbe were heavily intoxicated that night and that the stories between the two men are "inconsistent."

