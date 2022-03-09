Trial begins for Juan McConnell, third brother charged in Bates Street shooting

Juan McConnell is on trial in an attempted murder case. He is accused of involvement in a shooting on Bates Street on March 1, 2021.

ZANESVILLE — A trial began Tuesday for a Zanesville man accused of involvement in a Bates Street shooting one year ago.

On March 1, 2021, a man was shot and injured at his home on Bates Street. Juan McConnell, 31, now faces dozens of charges for his involvement in the shooting:

Attempted murder, a first-degree felony.

Twenty-two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Twenty-two counts of discharge into habitation, a second-degree felony.

Twenty-two counts of discharge over roadway with risk of harm, a third-degree felony.

His brothers, Jamarr and Terrel McConnell, were also charged for involvement in the shooting. In October, Terrel was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role as the driver. Jamarr was sentenced to 27 years in prison. Both have appealed their cases.

According to prosecutors, Juan was involved in the shooting when he went to a man's door after a fight between the two ensued. That's when prosecutors say his brother started shooting at the man from 60 to 70 yards away, striking him in the arm.

More than 20 shots were fired into the home.

The gunshot victim testified on Tuesday that a fight began when Juan asked him to move a car that was blocking his driveway. He had already asked the owner of the house to move it, knowing that the car was usually parked at that house.

The victim testified that he hit Juan and threw a piece of wood at him after Juan entered his personal space and threatened him. Juan then said he needed to call somebody to move the car.

The victim returned to his home, where Juan allegedly approached and talked to him from the sidewalk. After the victim opened the door with a shotgun next to him, but not wielding the firearm, someone else in a ski mask was waiting to fire shots into the house.

When the shooting stopped, the victim called 911 and was rendered aid by an officer. He was taken to the hospital and released the same day.

He said his recovery took nearly three months. He showed the jury the scars on his left arm.

Detectives testified that they found the same type of ammunition in Juan's room that was found at the crime scene.

The trial is expected to continue into Thursday.

