Trial begins with jury selection for Richmond man accused of stabbing man to death

RICHMOND, Ind. — The trial of a Richmond man accused of stabbing another man to death began Monday with jury selection.

Chad Aaron Farmer, 44, is charged with murder. He is accused of killing Audie Corn on Feb. 7, 2019, inside an East Main Street residence.

Opening statements in the Superior Court 1 trial are scheduled for first thing Tuesday morning, according to Prosecutor Mike Shipman. He expects the trial to take the entire week.

The standard sentence for a murder conviction is 55 years, with a sentencing range of 45 to 65 years as established by the Indiana legislature. Farmer has remained jailed without bond since his arrest the day Corn died at Reid Health after being stabbed twice.

Richmond Police Department third-shift officers responded about 3:10 a.m. Feb. 7, 2019, to the apartment building at 1320 E. Main St., according to the affidavit of probable cause. They found Corn lying just inside a second-floor apartment's door.

Corn and Farmer had been taken in by a friend and were living in the apartment with the friend's family, the affidavit said. The men had been drinking rum and vodka that night.

At one point, Farmer began loudly playing music in his room, according to the affidavit. He was asked to lower the volume, and did so temporarily. When he turned the volume back up, he and Corn fought, with Farmer sustaining two black eyes and a cut to the head.

The friend broke up the fight, and Farmer and Corn shook hands, with Farmer returning to his room, the affidavit said. Later, he grabbed a folding knife off his room's phone table and found Corn sitting on a kitchen chair.

Farmer told investigators he went straight to Corn and stabbed him, then returned to his room and put the knife back on the phone table, according to the affidavit. Investigators found the knife there when they were called to the scene.

"I only did this because he beat me up an hour ago," Farmer told investigators, the affidavit said.

He added that he didn't mean to kill Corn, but was trying to teach him not to beat people up.

