Trial begins for Kentucky constables accused of planting drugs on people

Two Pulaski County constables kept methamphetamine they could plant on people as part of a scheme to conduct false searches and seize money from people, a federal prosecutor said Monday.

FBI agents found 5.9 grams of meth at the home of Constable Michael “Wally” Wallace and half a gram of the drug in a vehicle at the home of Constable Gary E. Baldock, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason D. Parman said as the trial for the two got underway in federal court in London.

“They had it for the intent to plant it on other people,” Parman told jurors.

However, Wallace’s attorney said he had the meth while waiting to store it elsewhere, and attorneys for both men told jurors they never planted drug evidence on anyone and are innocent.

Wallace and Baldock are charged with conspiring to violate the constitutional rights of people by searching their homes without proper cause and taking money or other property such as vehicles from them.

Federal authorities arrested them in March 2020.

They also face a charge of possessing meth with the intent to distribute it. Planting meth on someone would count as distribution under federal law, Parman said.

Baldock is charged with shooting and wounding an FBI agent during the arrest at his home. Police shot back and wounded Baldock, but he survived.

Parman said that the investigation of the constables started after three Somerset police officers saw Wallace do something during a case that concerned them.

The FBI later had an informant call Wallace’s drug tip line about a possible drug dealer coming to Pulaski County.

The suspect was actually an undercover FBI agent who had more than $10,000 in cash in his truck and motel room.

Wallace and Baldock falsely arrested him on a charge of public intoxication, Parman said.

Other witnesses will testify about the constables taking property and arresting them without cause, or conducting unconstitutional searches, Parman said.

However, Baldock’s attorney, John Kevin West, said there is no evidence Baldock agreed to violate people’s civil rights.

Story continues

Wallace’s attorrney, Robert Norfleet, said it wouldn’t have made sense for Wallace to plant drugs with other police on the scene, and pointed out he didn’t steal any of the money the undercover FBI agent had when he arrested him.

Some witnesses against the constables have been involved in drugs.

Norfleet said “hopefully they don’t come in here under the influence,” but Parman said problems with addiction don’t mean the witnesses automatically shouldn’t be believed.

Norfleet indicated the investigation of Wallace was rooted in other officers’ jealousy because he was having significant success in arresting drug dealers.

“What this is is Operation Derail Wallace,” Norfleet said.

Constables are elected in Kentucky and have full arrest powers.