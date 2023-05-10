Trial begins in Kickstand Saloon double-homicide case

Washington County District Courtroom

Almost two and a half years after Austin Standeford and Van Parson were shot in an altercation at the Kickstand Saloon, the man accused of killing them is on trial in Bartlesville.

The State of Oklahoma has charged Gregory Rogers with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of the two victims along with carrying a firearm where alcohol is served. The trial began with opening arguments on Tuesday morning.

Washington County District Attorney Will Drake started his opening statement by setting the scene of that fateful night. He explained how tiny the Kickstand Saloon is, noting it's "two shipping containers that have been welded together to form a bar."

According to Drake, the inciting incident happened over Rogers' lack of pool etiquette and getting "handsy" with Standeford's date. When Rogers was asked to leave the bar, he announced he was "strapped," meaning he had a gun.

After hearing Rogers' announcement, Drake said Parson, who worked as a bouncer for the bar but wasn't working that night, joined Standeford to get Rogers to leave the bar. Both were shot once they reached the exit.

Drake pointed out that Rogers' version of events has changed over time. He said Rogers at first claimed it wasn't his gun yet "a gun just falls from the sky onto his lap" after he was tackled by Standeford and Parson. Later, Drake said that after being confronted with evidence, Rogers changed his tune and admitted it was his gun, and that after the shooting, he fled to Tulsa and hid the gun at his girlfriend's house.

During Drake's opening statement, Rogers appeared to be wiping tears and shaking his head in disagreement.

Chase McBride, attorney for Rogers, kept his remarks brief. He said Rogers was out celebrating getting a CDL license and changing careers. McBride said he warned patrons that he had a weapon after the men allegedly accosted Rogers and asked him to leave.

As he was leaving the bar, McBride said Rogers was "brutally attacked."

"When the dust settles, Mr. Rogers has trauma to his face, significant trauma to his face, he has a gunshot wound in his arm and two of the Mongols (motorcycle club members) are dead."

McBride said Rogers fled the scene because he feared for his life and believed the "Mongols were going to finish what they started when trying to kill him."

While addressing the jury, McBride admitted that Rogers was guilty of the misdemeanor gun charge.

"I'm going to be honest with you, Mr. Rogers had a gun in that bar − with just about everyone else," he said.

Finally, McBride accused Bartlesville police of "already making up their minds" about Rogers' guilt before hearing all the facts and testimony. He claimed evidence that could prove Rogers' innocence was missing.

The prosecution will spend the next few days calling witnesses, presenting evidence and laying out the state's case against Rogers. The defense is expected to start calling witnesses on Thursday.

The trial could be in the hands of the jury and a verdict rendered as early as Friday, attorneys said. If found guilty of first-degree murder, Rogers faces either a life sentence, a life sentence without the possibility of parole or death.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Trial begins in Kickstand Saloon double-homicide case