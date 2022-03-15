Trial begins for Kimberly Marie Maurer, accused in tortured death of Annville boy

Sitting in the Lebanon County Courthouse Tuesday, Sgt. Todd Hirsh recalled the wretched stench of fecal matter that hit him as he reached the stairs of Max Schollenberger's house almost two years ago.

"Basically there are fecal matter all over (Max's) body," the county detective testified.

On May 26, 2020, Annville Township Police and members of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau found Max's 12-year-old body in his second-floor room.

The homicide trial for the boy's adoptive mother, Kimberly Marie Maurer, began Tuesday morning before Judge Bradford Charles. Charges against Maurer include criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children.

Maxwell Schollenberger was about 4 years old in this photograph. In 2020, at age 12, he died in his bedroom, locked from the outside, windows covered and given little food. His father and father's fiancee have been charged in his death.

In September 2020 police filed charges against Maurer and Max's father, Scott Schollenberger Jr. The couple, engaged at the time, lived with Max and the other children in the first block of South White Oak Street in Annville Township.

Jurors on Tuesday saw various photos of Max as officers found him. His arms and legs had shriveled almost to the bone. Officers said he had suffered from various conditions, including a distended stomach that made it impossible for him to process food.

"Starting in 2019, no one outside the immediate family ever sees Max," Edward McCann, a seasoned attorney from Montgomery County working with District Attorney Pier Hess Graf on this case, said in his opening remarks. "There are people who regularly interact with this family in 2019 going into 2020 that never even knew Max existed."

Maxwell's cause of death was prolonged starvation, malnutrition and blunt force trauma, according to a report by Dr. Michael Johnson for the district attorney's office. Maxwell showed signs of multiple blunt force trauma on his head, Johnson told jurors Tuesday.

"I don't see how this could be anything other than a homicide," he said.

Johnson added that Maxwell weighed 47.5 pounds and measured 50 inches tall at the time of death. That is significantly under what a child that age should be.

The room was caked with feces and urine, according to witnesses. There was a plate of french fries and chicken tenders, along with a cup containing a little water. The boy was naked on the bed, in a room with no toys or furniture.

"It was overwhelming, pungent. Something I'll never forget," Annville Township Officer Jason Cleck said.

The father, Scott Schollenberger, pleaded guilty in February to charges that included criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Maurer's attorney, Andrew Race, contended in opening arguments that Scott Schollenberger orchestrated the abuse of the 12-year-old boy. Race said that Schollenberger was allegedly abusive to Maurer and told her she was not allowed to make decisions regarding the care of Max.

"She wanted (Max) to get help, and she was told 'You're just the girlfriend,'" he said to the jury.

Maurer should be convicted guilty of endangering the welfare of a child because she should have done more, Race said. But it was Scott Schollenberger who controlled the family "with an iron fist."

"That's why Max is dead," Race said. "Scott went upstairs, saw what Max had done, and lost control."

"Both the bed and the victim's body were wholly covered in fecal matter," documents state. "The door and its frame contained three metal hooks ... to lock the child in his bedroom."

Officials said that after Maurer found the body, Scott Schollenberger took a gun and headed to Berks County. While Schollenberger did call the police, officials speculated that he considered ending his life with the gun in a park when police found him.

In court documents, detectives stated that Scott Schollenberger and Maurer had not taken the boy for doctor's visits for over a decade and never enrolled him in school.

"The investigation also revealed that defendant Schollenberger expressed intense frustration towards the child victim and that he had indicated to other individuals that he was afraid of hurting him," documents state.

Not long after Max's third birthday he was calling Maurer "mom," according to McCann. Three days after Max's body was found, Maurer cleaned up the room and turned it into a playroom for her three other children.

"When you don't give a child enough food, and you lock them in a room, and you keep him away from any affection or love, and you look out and see him covered in his own filth, obviously starving or dying and your decision is to do nothing and let it happen, you don't get to throw up your hands and say 'I'm so surprised, I can't believe that child died,'" McCann said.

Maurer's trial is scheduled to continue for the rest of the week.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

