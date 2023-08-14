Trial begins for Las Cruces man accused of killing in Young Park

A trial began Monday for a man accused of killing another man at Young Park earlier this year.

In January, David Chavez, 20, was indicted on one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence. Police alleged Chavez killed Mitchell Russell, 30, during an altercation near Young Park on Jan. 6.

According to an affidavit, police believed that Russell and his girlfriend were at the Walmart on Walton Boulevard Street when a Walmart employee told Russell that Chavez had been burglarizing cars. A statement from Russell's girlfriend informed police that Russell then pursued Chavez into Young Park on the other side of Lohman Avenue.

Mitchell Russell, 30, was shot and killed in Las Cruces on Jan. 6, 2023 near Young Park.

Chavez and Russell then began a struggle near Lees Drive, according to a neighbor's statement to police, until Chavez allegedly shot Russell in the abdomen. A few hours later, police arrested Chavez at the Alameda Avenue and Ethel Road intersection. Chavez's father was driving the vehicle before police pulled him over.

According to the affidavit, Chavez later confessed to the shooting and confirmed he was the man on the surveillance footage but did not admit to burglarizing vehicles.

He told police he had no idea who Russell was when he chased Chavez through the park. After he shot Russell, Chavez said he ran to a nearby friend's house to ditch the gun and jacket, according to the affidavit. The friend told police he took the weapon but told Chavez to leave immediately.

But it will be up to the jury to decide if the police narrative outlined above is accurate and amounts to voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The trial is expected to last three days.

