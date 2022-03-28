Trial begins for Las Cruces man accused of attempting to kill police officer

Note: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault and sexual violence against children. If you or someone you know experienced sexual violence, you can call La Piñon's 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 575-526-3437 or go to www.lapinon.org/contact

LAS CRUCES - Jury selection launched Monday for a man accused of attempting to sexually assault his roommate and kill a police officer in 2020.

Edgar Sanchez, 28, was charged with a slew of crimes including attempted murder; aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and assault with intent to commit a violent felony, false imprisonment and criminal sexual contact.

According to an affidavit written in 2020, police believe that Sanchez attempted to sexually assault his female roommate in a home on the 2200 block of north Alameda Boulevard. The two had been living together for about two months, according to previous reporting. When the roommate fought back, a brawl ensued that ended with Sanchez wielding a knife, police said. After the roommate fled, police arrived and said they shot Sanchez with a beanbag gun, then a taser gun.

As a police officer approached Sanchez, he allegedly used the knife to stab the officer in the armpit. The officer believed Sanchez was trying to kill him, the affidavit stated.

During an arraignment hearing in January 2021, Sanchez pleaded not guilty to the charges. In September 2021, Sanchez's lawyer indicated that a plea deal was possible. Yet after a six-month continuance, Sanchez will instead face a jury and dozens of witnesses arrayed against him.

Court records show that prosecutors could call 13 witnesses, including the officer who said Sanchez stabbed him. The trial is scheduled to last three days. Third Judicial District Judge Richard Jacquez will preside over the trial.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com

