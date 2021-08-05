Trial begins for lead defendant in Cameron Martinez killing

Aug. 5—TIERRA AMARILLA — The night Cameron Martinez was fatally shot should have ended like most others.

After an evening of playing basketball and hanging out with his friends at a local park, Martinez intended to finish his evening at his home, prosecutor Blake Nichols told the jury during opening arguments in the trial of Mark Hice, the man accused of shooting and killing the Alcalde teen near Ohkay Hotel Casino in October 2018.

"[Cameron's] plan that day, folks, was to hang out with his friends. His plans that day were to go home to his parents. Those were Cameron's plans," Nichols said Wednesday at the Rio Arriba County Courthouse. "He was murdered with a backpack full of schoolbooks, with schedules for math, history ... that was Cameron's plan."

But defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson painted a slightly different picture, describing the shooting as a tragic case of self-defense mixed with mistaken identity.

"Everyone thinks this is a horrible tragedy," Raphaelson said to the jury during her opening argument. "The facts conjure up a lot of emotion, but the judge will tell you that you cannot base your decision on emotion, you can only base your decision on the facts and the law. At the end of this trial, you will see that Mark is guilty of a crime, but that crime is not first-degree murder."

Raphaelson said Hice was trying to defend himself and his girlfriend from a potential shooting after a dispute with a man online. Hice told law enforcement that an acquaintance, Lucas Martinez — no relation to Cameron Martinez — had threatened to kill him and his family on social media while posing with firearms.

Raphaelson said friends of Lucas Martinez had attempted to shoot Hice and his girlfriend earlier in the day while driving in Española, putting the defendant on edge.

"The threat has been made; he's going to make good on it now," Raphaelson said of Lucas Martinez.

Hice is accused of organizing and arming a group of friends that opened fire on a moving vehicle just north of Española, killing Cameron Martinez, 18, and wounding three others.

Hice faces a litany of charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit a shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

On the day of the shooting, Oct. 4, 2018, Hice told police he and his girlfriend were driving around Española when Lucas Martinez's friends began following them in another vehicle. Hice told police he fired three "warning" shots toward the vehicle but didn't strike anyone.

"He gets his gun, shoots backwards toward the Escalade to protect himself and his girlfriend, Brittany, and to show that he is armed and not just a sitting duck behind the wheel," Raphaelson said.

But Nichols said that instead of calling police after the incident, Hice picked up a bottle of whiskey and went to buy more ammunition, noting a video of Hice in an Española Big 5 sporting goods store after the incident.

"The defendant doesn't call the police," Nichols said. "He isn't laying low."

Hice told police he purchased ammunition after the first shooting and met up with six friends, giving guns to two of them after a night of drinking.

According to police, Hice and six co-defendants got into two different vehicles and went for a drive later that evening. While heading north on N.M. 68 near Ohkay Hotel Casino, a blue Subaru pulled up behind them, aggressively maneuvering before starting to pass.

The Subaru was occupied by Cameron Martinez and his friends.

Raphaelson said Hice believed the Subaru held Luis Martinez and his friends, and he heard what he thought was a gunshot coming from the vehicle as it passed. In response, Hice grabbed his gun and opened fire. He is accused of firing nine bullets into the vehicle, one of which struck and killed Cameron Martinez.

Raphaelson said co-defendant Axel Zamarron admitted to Hice he fired the first shot, which triggered Hice to open fire as well.

Hice originally was set to stand trial for the killing in July 2020. State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gange declared a mistrial during jury selection after Raphaelson informed court staff she'd had contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19 less than 14 days prior to the start of the trial.

Hice's trial is expected to run through Aug. 13. He is one of seven people charged in the shooting.

In March 2020, Zamarron, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for dropping nine charges in the Martinez killing and two other counts, including rape, in an unrelated case. He will serve between 13 and 20 years in prison.

Anton Martinez, 20, also pleaded guilty in March 2020 to multiple counts, including shooting at or from a motor vehicle. He will serve between six and eight years.

Savannah Martinez, 25, pleaded guilty in May 2020 to tampering with evidence as part of deal that calls for three years of probation.

Cases involving Katryna Moya and Alejandra Noelia Gonzalez, two minors accused of riding in a car with Zamarron, are not public record due to their ages at the time of the shooting. Gonzalez died in a car crash in January 2020.