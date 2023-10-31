Trial begins for Lima man charged with bank robbery

Oct. 31—LIMA — A teller who was working the counter at the Union Bank on Lima's east side when it was robbed in 2022 testified she was "absolutely terrified for my life" when a Black male handed her a note saying he had a gun and would use it unless she gave him all the money in her cash drawer.

The woman, who asked that her name not be published, was the state's opening witness in the jury trial of Lima resident Brandon Allen that got under way Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Allen, 38, is charged with a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery for allegedly entering the bank and demanding money. The charge includes a three-year gun specification and another specification that labels Allen a repeat violent offender.

Testimony on Tuesday indicated a man entered the Union Bank branch on Bellefontaine Avenue on the morning of March 8, 2022, wearing dark clothing, a hat, gloves and a surgical mask. Because the incident took place shortly after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic the mask attracted little attention, the teller testified.

She said he handed her a handwritten note that was printed on the reverse side of a blank check from Superior Bank. The woman could not recall the exact wording on the note, but court documents reveal the missive said: "I HAVE a gun please place All $$ from draw(er) and lock box safe on Counter, NO Die packs or silent alarms or I will Shoot."

The woman said she was "100 percent" certain the man had a gun in his pocket.The robber exited the bank within a minute after entering with approximately $3,050 in cash.

Former Lima Police Department patrol officer Kaitlyn Weidman, one of the first officers to arrive at the scene, testified that she took a photo of the checking account and routing numbers on the blank check to the Bellefontaine Avenue branch office of Superior Bank, located just down the street from the Union Bank. A trace of those numbers showed the bank robber's note was written on a check belonging to Allen. When Weidman ran Allen's name through a law enforcement database his address came back as 953 Bellefontaine Ave., just a few blocks away from the Union Bank branch.

Allen was subsequently arrested in the area of Jameson and State streets after leading police officers on a foot chase. He had $903 in cash on his person at the time of the arrest, including a $2 bill.

The teller at Union Bank testified that she recalled giving the robber at $2 bill that was in her cash drawer at the time of the incident.

Weidman testified that a checkbook and checks from Superior Bank with Allen's account number were found during a search of his vehicle when it was located at the 953 Bellefontaine Ave. address.

Testimony in the trial will resume Wednesday morning.