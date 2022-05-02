Trial begins for a man accused in the 2019 Hyannis shooting death of Darrell Russ

BARNSTABLE — The trial of a man accused in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a Hyannis man, Darrell Russ, began Monday with jury selection at Barnstable Superior Court.

William Hayes Jr., 42, of Falmouth, was indicted in February 2020 on five charges, including murder and assault and battery with a firearm, in connection with the shooting death of Russ. Hayes has pleaded not guilty of all charges.

On Oct. 16, 2019, Russ, 33, was shot at 362 Yarmouth Road in Hyannis, at Hayes' former place of business, Judge Mark Gildea told prospective jurors.

More: Attorney says victim was the aggressor in fatal Hyannis shooting

Russ was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he died due to his injuries, according to previous coverage by the Times.

Hayes allegedly then fled to a relative’s house in Yazoo City, Mississippi, where federal marshals arrested him on Nov. 1, 2019, and brought him back to the state.

Hayes is represented by Attorney J. Drew Segadelli. Assistant District Attorneys Michael Donovan and Jessica Croker are prosecuting for the commonwealth.

Gildea said that the trial is expected to last 1 1/2 to two weeks.

Contact Sarah Carlon: scarlon@capecodonline.com or on Twitter @sarcarlon.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Trial begins for man accused in 2019 Hyannis shooting death