Trial begins for man accused in 2020 street racing fatal crash

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

The first of three men accused of participating in an alleged fatal street-racing crash two years ago will stand trial.

Xavier Montalvo, 22, pleaded not guilty to a count of manslaughter in the 140th District Court. The charge is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Montalvo also denied an enhancement paragraph that he used his Dodge Charger as a deadly weapon.

A 12-person jury with one alternate juror was selected Tuesday afternoon before attorneys made opening statements.

Montalvo, who is out on bond, was initially also charged with a count of racing on a highway causing death.

Montalvo, Anthony Martin, 30, and Luis Salinas, 26, were arrested on March 3, 2020, in connection with the Feb. 24, 2020, fatal crash in the 7500 block of Slide Road that killed 69-year-old Howard Wright. Martin and Salinas are both charged with racing on a highway causing death, which is also a second-degree felony.

Prosecutor Karl Meyer told jurors in his opening statement that the evidence they will see during the trial will show that Montalvo drove his Dodge Charger recklessly at unsafe speeds, weaving around traffic on the busy roadway before the crash.

He said evidence will show that Montalvo, Martin and Salinas, who police believe were operating Chevrolet Camaros that day, were part of a racing club named Muscle Mayhem and began racing at the intersection of 69th Street and Slide Road.

He told jurors to expect to hear that Wright did not wear a seatbelt and did not come to a complete stop before making a left turn from 75th Street to turn northbound on Slide Road.

However, he said that was irrelevant as investigators will testify that Montalvo was traveling about 94 mph southbound on Slide Road, which has a posted speed limit of 45 mph.

"This would have made no difference," he said. "Had the defendant been going the speed limit, there would be no crash."

Meanwhile, defense attorney Chris Wanner told jurors that at the heart of the issue is whether Montalvo acted recklessly that day.

He said his client had gotten off work that day and was headed to a walk-in clinic. He told jurors that he won't dispute that the evidence shows his client drove his Charger about 94 mph but disagreed that the road was as busy as prosecutors said.

He told jurors he expects one witness to testify that she was at a red light at 73rd Street and Slide Road and saw Montalvo speeding by but didn't get struck.

Gwen Mandrell, a registered nurse at Grace Clinic, told jurors that she was traveling southbound on Slide Road and noticed a gray Dodge Charger, a white Chevrolet Camaro with pinstripes and the number 21 on the door, and a red Chevrolet Camaro stopped southbound at a red light in the intersection of Slide Road and 69th Street.

She couldn't remember how each vehicle was positioned at the light, but said the vehicles sped off when the light turned green.

"They took off rapidly," she said. "It was loud. I seem to remember the two Camaros stayed in the same lane and the charger was weaving around traffic."

She said she didn't see the crash but saw Wright's SUV rolling and stopped her vehicle to attend to him and Montalvo.

She said Wright's SUV ended upside down and she and another good Samaritan tried to pull him out of the vehicle, but his arm was trapped. She said other people arrived and righted the SUV to help Wright. By then, emergency responders arrived and took over treating Wright.

Mandrell said she then confronted Montalvo and another man with him that they "should have their asses kicked because they caused this."

"I just felt like if he had not been driving fast, that it wouldn't have happened," she said.

Another motorist told jurors that the gray Charger was traveling at unsafe speeds down Slide Road.

Kimber Robinson said she left the Natural Grocers store and was traveling southbound on Slide when the Charger sped past her.

"He got really close to me like almost into my lane," she said.

Robinson said she saw the Charger hit the SUV, which flipped three times before landing upside down.

Wright was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he died. Montalvo was taken by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center.

Investigators downloaded data from the Charger’s airbag control module that showed Montalvo was driving at a continuous speed of 94 mph about 3 seconds before colliding into Wright’s vehicle, according to an arrest warrant. The information indicates Montalvo applied his brakes and slowed down to 61 mph before colliding into Wright’s vehicle.

Investigators obtained footage of the crash that was caught by a nearby bank’s outdoor security camera. The white Camaro could be seen passing by the crash scene without stopping. The red Camaro also left the scene after it was seen slowing down to let out a passenger, who went to the crash site.

The trial resumes Wednesday.

