Trial begins for man accused in 2021 McKees Rocks deadly nightclub shooting

On the first day of Khalil Walls’ trial, prosecutors told the jury he “fired shots that turned a fistfight into a homicide” — and killed Christopher Butler back in January 2021.

It was a shooting at Club Erotica, following a drunken, violent fight in which two men were killed and three others were hurt by the gunfire.

Walls is only charged in the death of Butler. Charles Becher already has a trial for the death of the other victim, Seth McDermitt.

A jury found Becher guilty, but in a highly unusual decision, Judge Mariani vacated his sentence and said Becher should get a new trial.

Surveillance video was shown through much of that trial.

As for Wallis, prosecutors painted a picture that he escalated the physical fight that happened outside of the club, fired a deadly shot, then denied being involved to police.

But his defense attorney told the jury he was acting in self-defense after Butler “charged” at him.

Wallis’ trial is expected to last an entire week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases Target 11 Exclusive: Student charged with raping teacher apologized, said he has ‘urges’ Former University of Pittsburgh student facing child porn charges VIDEO:Crews respond to garage fire in Fox Chapel’ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts